"I have not considered any other"- 33-year-old superstar says he is only keen on a move to Barcelona

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he is only considering Barcelona's offer at the moment, suggesting that he is keen to join the Catalan giants. The Polish hitman once again reiterated his desire to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer as he wants to 'go away to have more emotions' in his life. He is eager to 'find a solution' to his current predicament with Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern Munich and helped them win eight consecutive Bundesligas, three DFP Pokal's, and a Champions League. The 33-year-old does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon as he scored 50 goals in 46 games in all competitions last season. However, the striker is seeking a new challenge after spending eight seasons with the Bavarians.

He is likely to have received offers from a number of clubs, but Lewandowski is keen to join a Barcelona side that is seemingly on the rise under Xavi Hernandez. The 33-year-old has a year remaining on his contract, which has led Bayern president Uli Hoeness to claim that the club could keep hold of him unless they can sign a replacement this summer.

"I want to leave Bayern Munich, that's for sure. Loyalty and respect are more important than business, but they don't want to listen to me. I've always been at the club's full disposal, but the best thing is to find a solution together. You can't decide by going in one direction only," Lewandowski told Onet Sport.

"Something inside me is dead, I want to go away to have more emotions in my life. Who would want to join Bayern knowing what's happening to me? I have not considered any other offer than that of Barcelona."

Bayern Munich reportedly view Liverpool star Sadio Mane as a potential replacement for Lewandowski. The Senegal international has one year remaining on his contract with the Reds, which opens the door to a potential move away from Anfield.

However, reports suggest Jurgen Klopp's side have rejected the German giants' initial offer for Mane. This could hamper Lewandowski's chances of leaving the Allianz Arena this summer.

Bayern Munich could switch their focus to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku if they fail in their attempts to sign Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. According to Football.london, the Belgian forward is eager to leave Stamford Bridge after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

Lukaku joined Chelsea on the back of two incredible seasons with Inter Milan during which he scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for the club and led the Nerazzurri to their first Scudetto in eleven years during the 2020-21 campaign. He joined the Blues last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

The 28-year-old failed to live up to expectations last season as he struggled to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's system. The Belgian seemingly fell out of favor with Tuchel during the second half of the season after his controversial comments during an interview with Sky Italia.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a return to Inter Milan, but the Italian club could struggle to match his wages. Bayern Munich are one of the few clubs in the world that can afford his current salary package. The Bavarians could view him as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The striker's potential move to the Allianz Arena could result in Bayern Munich allowing Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona.

