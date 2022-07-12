“I have contract and I love to be here” - Chelsea star offers encouraging update on his future at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has affirmed that he wishes to continue at Stamford Bridge, declaring that he feels good at the club.

Italian midfield maestro Jorginho has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus. In a report, Tuttosport (via ESPN) claimed that the Bianconeri had set their sights on him, adding that he was at the top of their wishlist for the summer.

His contract with the Blues, which expires in under a year (June 2023), reportedly encouraged Juventus to plot a move for him.

Chukwuemeka @ChuxEkere The reigning European footballer of the year. Jorginho. The reigning European footballer of the year. Jorginho. https://t.co/huqxOZEPVX

Jorginho is yet to sign a contract extension with Chelsea, but he has no trouble pledging his future to the Blues. In an interview (via Fabrizio Romano), the 30-year-old shared an encouraging update about his future, claiming that he was happy to continue with his current club.

The Italian international said:

“I feel very well here. Of course, I’d like to stay. There is a lot going on and we don’t know.

“I am here now, I have contract and I love to be here, I feel very well here. And so, I don’t think about moving anywhere.”

Jorginho has been one of Chelsea’s standout players in recent years

Jorginho was criticized for his lack of cutting-edge in the business end of the 2021-22 season. He often misplaced passes, looked slow to react, and did not always make the right choices. He was clearly below his formidable best.

Second half of the 2021-22 campaign aside, Jorginho has enjoyed an exceptional spell at Chelsea. He dominated Premier League midfielders under Maurizio Sarri, led the midfield with authority under Frank Lampard, and then easily tailored his game according to Thomas Tuchel’s needs.

Jorginho, who has scored 26 goals in 188 games for the Pensioners across competitions, has gone above and beyond to help his team. His contributions have helped Chelsea to a Champions League, a Europa League, and a Club World Cup, amongst other trophies.

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com On This Day last year, Jorginho and Italy won Euro 2020 On This Day last year, Jorginho and Italy won Euro 2020 🏆 https://t.co/x3DiTPL8tg

With N’Golo Kante missing more and more games with injuries, the west Londoners could use Jorginho’s experience. The double European champion has played in some of the biggest matches and managed to get the desired results. An understated leader, Joginho could serve as the perfect role model for budding academy stars in the coming seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far