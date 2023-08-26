"I had a conversation with the gaffer" - Raheem Sterling reveals key talks with Mauricio Pochettino helped in Chelsea turnaround

Raheem Sterling has revealed that a conversation with Mauricio Pochettino has helped him turn things around at Chelsea. The forward says that he informed the manager about his idea of staying wide and cutting in instead of playing through the middle.

Sterling joined Chelsea for £50 million last season from Manchester City but had a poor first season. He scored just nine goals in 38 games across competitions, assisting four times. The Englishman has picked up form this season, scoring twice in the 3-0 win at home over Luton Town on Friday (August 25).

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, Sterling said that was open about his plans with Pochettino and the Chelsea manager gave him permission to play to his strength:

"It was a bit of frustration from last season, for myself personally, because I felt like I was always coming with my back to goal.

(I was) a bit deep, and I wasn't giving myself enough chance to come towards the box, and I had a conversation with the gaffer earlier last week, and we went through the role, and I know exactly what he needs from me. I need to get on the back foot and drive at players and get on it, and that's when I'm most effective."

The forward added that the idea was not to go too deep but to stay forward to help with the counters:

"As I said in the first game against Liverpool, I felt like I was inside the pocket too much, and that was my feeling all of last season that I was too deep, and I'd play the ball to the full-backs.

"We had a simple conversation, and he said: 'Raheem, it doesn't matter where you play; if you apply it and you're dynamic and aggressive, then nobody can stop you. It doesn't matter if you're on the left, right or centre – just be aggressive with the ball'. I have that desire and hunger to do that."

Raheem Sterling hoping for big season at Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has said that he's hoping for a good season at Chelsea. The 28-year-old added that he has wanted to do well since arriving at Stamford Bridge but has faced challenges.

He alluded that the sudden change in managers and tactics affected him. The former Liverpool star admitted that he was nowhere near his best but added that there's a hunger to do well this season.

The Chelsea star also said that he changed his diet ahead of the season. He plans to help the club get back to their best and has started the season well despite poor pre-season form.