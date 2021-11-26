"I am convinced that we are going to win" - Joan Laporta claims a 'miracle' will help Barcelona beat Bayern Munich

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident the Catalan giants can claim victory over German giants Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group game on Dec 8.

Xavi Hernandez's side will need to win against Bayern Munich to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Barcelona played out a disappointing 0-0 draw against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Camp Nou. The La Liga club dominated possession but were unable to create any clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities.

Barcelona are currently in second place in Group E of the Champions League, just two points ahead of third-placed Benfica. They will need to defeat a Bayern Munich side that has won all its group games and has scored 19 goals in just five Champions League games.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta was confident the club could pull off an upset against Julian Nagelsmann's side.

"Beating Bayern is something that can be achieved. There is going to be a miracle, I am convinced that we are going to win. There is a way to go, Xavi is very motivated and very strong," said Laporta according to Diario AS.

"I hope everything goes well for us, I think that at the moment Xavi's arrival has generated a little respect in our opponents. They know we can do it again."

Barcelona have struggled to maintain consistency in the Champions League and La Liga this season. The Catalan giants are currently languishing in seventh place in La Liga after managing to win just five of their 13 league matches this season.

Barcelona have also managed to win just two of their five Champions League group games. New boss Xavi will be desperate to lead his side to the last 16 of the Champions League to boost the morale of the club and its supporters.

Barcelona's lack of attacking options is likely to hamper their chances of defeating Bayern Munich

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona have struggled in front of goal in the Champions League this season. The Camp Nou outfit have managed to score just two goals in five group games, and have conceded six goals.

The Spanish club are also suffering from an injury crisis in attack. Sergio Aguero could reportedly be forced into early retirement due to heart issues whilst Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite are set to be ruled out of action due to injury.

Barcelona have been heavily dependent on the goal-scoring abilities of Dutch forward Memphis Depay this season. The return of French forward Ousmane Dembele is likely to be a massive boost for the club.

