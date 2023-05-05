"I count on my players", "We have to do it again" - Erik ten hag backs his Manchester United team to bounce back after loss to Brighton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed his players to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss to the Seagulls on Thursday, May 4 with Alexis Mac Allister converting a very late spot-kick.

Luke Shaw conceded a late penalty as he handled the ball while defending a corner deep into the second-half stoppage time. Mac Allister made no mistake from the spot, securing the win for Brighton.

Despite their defeat, Ten Hag is positive about Manchester United finishing in the Premier League top four and has backed his player to bounce back. He said after the game, as quoted by The Irish News:

“We have every time in this season when we had a defeat, we bounce back. So, I count on my players, I count on my team. We have to do it again. There is no time to stay in this (disappointment), so in one hour we go onto the game against West Ham United. All focus on that."

The Dutchman added:

“We prepare for them, we make a good plan, the players have to take responsibility and they will do. I count on them. They have to do it and they can do it because we have the evidence in the season. Every time when we had disappointments, they bounce back.”

Ten Hag also insisted that Manchester United are still very much in the driver's seat in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification. They are fourth, four points above fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

The Dutchman also stressed the importance of Champions League football. The former Ajax manager said:

“We had a quite good run from the last five – four wins and a draw (before Brighton). We have everything in our hands, so we have to focus on our performance. I trust my players, so I am quite convinced about that."

He added:

"Manchester United, of course, we need to be there in the Champions League. We want to be there because we want to challenge with the best teams in the world, so we do everything that’s in our power to get that done."

Ten Hag expressed the club's desire to be in the Champions League, saying:

“I think it is always vital that we have to be in the Champions League. It’s a battle because in the Premier League many clubs are competing for it and they have the power to fight for that as well. We want to be there. We do everything to get there.”

Manchester United will travel to east London on Sunday, May 7 to take on West Ham United, where they will be keen to bounce back to winning ways.

Manchester United revive interest in 25-year-old forward

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez. As reported by Express Sport, Erik ten Hag's side are closely monitoring the Argentina international as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack.

The Red Devils have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals this season who has 29 goals to his name across competitions. However, their second-highest scorer is Bruno Fernandes with 11 goals across competitions.

Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst, the two natural strikers at Old Trafford, have both failed to impress. Martial has scored just seven goals in 24 games, having missed 27 games due to injuries. Weghorst, on the other hand, has been able to find the back of the net just twice since joining the Red Devils on loan from Burnley in January.

Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane are believed to be two primary targets for Ten Hag for the summer. However, Martinez is also considered an option. The 25-year-old has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, who formerly failed to land the Argentine in a swap deal.

Manchester United reportedly offered Anthony Martial to Inter Milan in a player-plus-cash deal to land Martinez. However, Inter Milan resisted the offer.

Martinez has been impressive for Simone Inzaghi's side this season having scored 23 times in 48 appearances while also turning provider on nine occasions.

Poll : 0 votes