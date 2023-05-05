Manchester United revive interest in 25-year-old forward they failed to sign in swap deal in the past: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly revived their interest in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, who was the subject of interest from the Red Devils in the past.

As reported by Express Sport, Erik ten Hag's side are closely monitoring the Argentina international's future as they look to bolster their attack.

Goalscoring has been an issue for Manchester United this season with the Red Devils being over-reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals.

Rashford has scored a total of 29 goals in 52 games this campaign while their second highest scorer is Bruno Fernandes with 11 goals across competitions.

Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst, the two natural number nines at Erik ten Hag's disposal, have both failed to impress.

Martial has scored just seven goals in 24 games, having missed 27 games due to injuries.

Weghorst, on the other hand, has scored just twice since joining the Red Devils on loan in January.

Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane are believed to be two primary target for Ten Hag as he looks to bring a new centre-forward to Old Trafford.

Inter Milan Lautaro Martinez is also reportedly being monitored by the Manchester United as the 25-year-old continues to impress for the Nerazzurri.

Martinez has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, who formerly failed to land the Argentine in a swap deal.

It has been claimed that the 20-time English champions were ready to offer Anthony Martial to Inter Milan in a player-plus-cash deal to land Martinez. However, Inter Milan resisted the offer.

Martinez has been a key player for the Serie A giants since his move from Racing Club in 2018.

The Argentine striker has scored 97 goals and produced 33 assists in 229 games for Inter Milan till date.

He has been impressive for Simone Inzaghi's side this season having found the back of the net 23 times in 48 appearances while also turning provider on nine occasions.

Manchester United star takes blame for defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has taken the blame for the Red Devils' defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, May 4.

Erik ten Hag's side lost 1-0 to the Seagulls with Alexis Mac Allister converting a very late penalty that was conceded by Shaw.

Following the game, Luke Shaw aplogised for his mistake which cost his side dearly. The England international told Sky Sports, as quoted by ESPN:

"Last minute, last action really. I got a little nudge, but of course the hand shouldn't be there. I own up to it, take it on the chin, it cost us the game, but it is tough. I can't even explain why my hand is up there."

Shaw also claimed that Manchester United are still in the driver's seat in the race for the fourth spot but cannot afford to drop more points. He added:

"It changes nothing. It is still in our hands. We have to pick ourselves from the position we were win. We were comfortable but now you could say there is a real chase. Teams around us are picking up points. We still have a game in hand and it is in our hands."

Shaw has been quite impressive under Erik ten Hag, who has used him at both left-back and centre-back.

The England international has made 42 appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring one goal and providing six assists.

Poll : 0 votes