“I own up to it” – Manchester United star takes blame for defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has taken the blame for the Red Devils' defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Erik ten Hag's side lost 1-0 to the Seagulls with Alexis Mac Allister converting a very late penalty that was conceded by Shaw.

Deep into second-half stoppage time a cross from a corner kick grazed the Manchester United defender's outstretched arm.

Referee Andre Mariner gave a penalty after consulting the pitchside monitor and Mac Allister made no mistake from the spot.

Following the game, Luke Shaw aplogised for his mistake which cost his side dearly. The England international told Sky Sports, as quoted by ESPN:

"Last minute, last action really. I got a little nudge, but of course the hand shouldn't be there. I own up to it, take it on the chin, it cost us the game, but it is tough. I can't even explain why my hand is up there."

Shaw also claimed that Manchester United are still in the driver's seat in the race for the fourth spot but cannot afford to drop more points. He added:

"It changes nothing. It is still in our hands. We have to pick ourselves from the position we were win. We were comfortable but now you could say there is a real chase. Teams around us are picking up points. We still have a game in hand and it is in our hands."

Manchester United will travel to east London on Sunday to take on West Ham United, where they will be keen to bounce back to winning ways.

Liverpool are still four points behind them and have also played one more game. Brighton are also in the race for the fourth spot as they trail the Red Devils by eight points with a game in hand.

Shaw has had an improved season under new boss Erik ten Hag. He has made 42 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring one goal and laying down six assists.

Manchester United interested in signing Barcelona star

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the signature of Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

As reported by Fichajes.net, the Red Devils are keen on signing the former Chelsea defender and are preparing a €70 million offer.

The Danish defender only made his move to Camp Nou from Chelsea last summer on a free transfer and has done admrably well in his debut season.

However, Barcelona are in need of complying with Financial Fair Play and need to shed €200 million off their wage bill.

The Catalan giants are also looking to bring Lionel Messi back from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and could be open to sacrificing Christensen to balance their books.

Chistensen has helped Barca keep 14 clean sheets in 27 games across competitions. The Dane has two goal contributions to his name and has forged a formidable partnership with Ronald Araujo.

