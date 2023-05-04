Manchester United willing to pay upto €70m for 25-year-old Barcelona superstar - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a surprise €70 million offer for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are keen on signing Christensen, who only arrived at Camp Nou from Chelsea last summer. Erik ten Hag has shortlisted the Danish defender as he looks to bolster his defensive options.

Barcelona are in need of complying with Financial Fair Play and need to shed €200 million off their wage bill. The Blaugrana are also eyeing Lionel Messi's return from PSG and Christensen's departure has been touted as a sacrifice.

Christensen has been in fine form this season, helping Barca keep 14 clean sheets in 27 games across competitions. He also has two goal contributions to his name and has forged a formidable partnership with Ronald Araujo.

However, the Blaugrana may be enticed by Manchester United's €70 million offer for a player they signed as a free agent last summer. He arrived following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea.

Christensen could be set to make a surprising return to the Premier League with Ten Hag's side. His arrival may come at the expense of Harry Maguire, with the Red Devils' captain's future uncertain. He is reportedly one of 15 players who could be sold by United in the summer.

Manchester United target Ansu Fati guaranteed to stay at Barcelona

Ansu Fati is set to remain with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati will not be leaving the club this summer despite interest from Manchester United. The player's father Bori has confirmed that the Spaniard will remain with the Catalan giants. He said (via Toni Juanmarti):

"Ansu will stay at Barcelona. That’s for sure. He stays, it’s guaranteed."

Reports last month indicated that the Red Devils were willing to offer as much as €100 million for Fati. The winger has fallen down the pecking order this season, starting just 12 of 46 games across competitions. He has scored seven goals and provided three assists.

The player's father has been at loggerheads with Xavi over the lack of game time his son has been afforded. However, it seems that Fati will remain with Barcelona and they will hope he gets back to his best.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag is in the market for a new attacker but that has appeared to be a new striker. The Red Devils want to ease the goalscoring burden on Marcus Rashford, who has bagged 29 goals in 51 games. Fati was viewed as a long-term signing as he is only 20 and has years ahead of him.

