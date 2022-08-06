“I’d be angry” – Peter Crouch feels Liverpool star will be ‘fuming’ at Klopp’s decision for Fulham clash 

Peter Crouch claimed Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will be unhappy with Jurgen Klopp's decision to put him on the bench for the Premier League game against Fulham on August 6.

The Reds began their league campaign at Craven Cottage with hopes of starting the season with a win against a newly-promoted side. However, a resilient Fulham managed to secure a 2-2 draw.

Klopp raised a few eyebrows by leaving Nunez on the bench and starting Roberto Firmino instead. The Uruguay international was the Reds' headline signing this summer, costing them a fee in the region of €100 million with add-ons.

Crouch was one such bemused onlooker, who claimed before the game that Nunez would be fuming to be left out of the starting XI. According to him, Nunez's goal-scoring exploits last month warranted a place for him in Liverpool's front three against Marco Silva's side.

The 23-year-old scored four goals in 45 minutes against RB Leipzig in a pre-season game, which the Reds won 5-0. Nunez then scored the last goal in a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Speaking on BT Sport (h/t Liverpool Echo), Crouch said:

"The thing is you’re chomping at the bit. If you have a good pre-season, you score goals. He got four in pre-season, one in the Community Shield, if I’m a striker, I’m fuming, I’d be angry."

Nunez was substituted for Firmino in the 51st minute of the game when the scoreline was 1-0 in Fulham's favor, courtesy of an Aleksandar Mitrovic goal.

Darwin Nunez made a huge impact for Liverpool against Fulham

Liverpool looked much more threatening following Nunez's arrival. Firmino failed to influence the game until that point but the Uruguayan went on to make an impressive Premier League debut.

Shortly after coming on, Nunez had a smart flick inside the box saved by Marek Rodak. However, he scored his first goal in England's top division when he finished off a dangerous cross from Mohamed Salah in the 64th minute.

Klopp's side fell behind once again following an uncharacteristic error from Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defender fouled Mitrovic inside the box to concede a penalty, which was coolly dispatched by the Serbian in the 71st minute.

The former SL Benfica striker found himself with Salah inside Fulham's box nine minutes later. The ball pinged off his feet directly into the Egypt international's path, who scored the fourth (and last) goal of the match.

Nunez's instant impact could perhaps influence Klopp's selection for the game against Crystal Palace next season. The Reds take on Patrick Vieira's side at Anfield on Monday, August 15.

