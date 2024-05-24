“I’d do anything to be available” - Manchester United star confirms he’ll miss FA Cup final vs Manchester City due to injury

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has confirmed on Instagram that he will miss Saturday's (May 25) FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The Red Devils have had a below-par season, finishing eighth in the Premier League and exiting the UEFA Champions League after the group stages. However, there's an opportunity to win silverware, but they'll have to do it without Maguire.

The former Hull City centre-back has been out of action since their 1-1 draw to Burnley on April 27. With Maguire out, Casemiro may have to partner with Lisandro Martinez in central defense, as he did in the final league game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion on May 19.

Confirming that he will be missing the Manchester derby, Maguire wrote on his Instagram story:

"Gutted I'll be missing the final- I'd do anything to be available but now full focus on supporting the boys. Come on United!"

Harry Maguire's Instagram story

This season, Maguire has made 31 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, bagging four goals and two assists. With his name announced in England's provisional squad for the European Championships in the summer, the Red Devils defender will hope to be fit before the tournament starts.

Maguire is a key component of Gareth Southgate's squad and has made 63 appearances across competitions for the Three Lions. He has bagged seven goals from those matches but is yet to win a major international trophy.

Erik ten Hag responds to question on whether the FA Cup final could be his last match as Manchester United manager

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed he's focused on the task at hand when quizzed about his future at Old Trafford. There has been speculation over whether the Red Devils would want to continue with the Dutchman beyond this campaign.

He arrived in Manchester before the start of the 2022/23 season and has failed to deliver the top honors. When asked whether the FA Cup final would be his last match, the former Ajax boss chuckled and said (via Sky Sports):

"I have nothing to say. I am just focusing on the job I have to do and that is first win the game on Saturday and then we are in the project. Keep going in the project."

So far, Ten Hag's only moment of glory came when Manchester United lifted the Carabao Cup in the 2022/23 campaign. His current contract runs out in the summer of 2025.