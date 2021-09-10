“I’d have booted the s*** out of him” – Former Premier League defender on how he would've stopped Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Premier League defender Julian Dicks believes the only way to stop Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is to be ruthless with him on the pitch.

Julian Dicks said he would have kicked Cristiano Ronaldo to stop him. However, the former Premier League defender has also stated that times have changed and these tactics aren't allowed in modern football. Dicks said:

"If I was still playing, I'd love to have gone up against a player like Ronaldo, because I'd have just booted the s*** out of him!"

"Luckily enough, when I played, I could do that sort of thing. I had no chance of catching some of the quick players I went up against, but I could smash them, so that's what I'd do. If I was playing football now, I'd be getting booked every week, sent off every four games."

Julian Dicks also believes the arrival of the 36-year-old superstar has been the signing of the season in the Premier League. Dicks added:

"You can't look past Cristiano Ronaldo when you're talking about the signing of the summer. He'll bring a lot of things to Manchester United; he is who he is, he's been there before, he's an exceptional player who looks after himself."

"I personally think we'll get the same Ronaldo now as we saw 10 years or so ago. The fans absolutely love him, and I think we're all just looking forward to seeing him in the Premier League again."

Ex-West Ham star Dicks would've ‘booted the s***’ out of Man Utd star Ronaldo https://t.co/vZwYN4Mxix — Sun Sport (@SunSport) September 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is in line to make his second Premier League debut this Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo is in line to make is second Manchester United debut in the Premier League this Saturday (11th September) against Newcastle United in front of a packed Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or has trained with the Manchester United squad this week and should be in perfect shape to contribute towards the Red Devils' excellent start to the Premier League campaign.

Manchester United have so far amassed seven points from their opening three games. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has rejuvenated the team who are now considered to be one of the favorites to lift the Premier League this season for the first time since 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for Manchester United during his first spell at the club.

Also Read

Also Read: Paul Merson's predictions for Manchester United vs Newcastle and other Premier League GW4 fixtures

Edited by Diptanil Roy