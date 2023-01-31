“I’d call it a cup of tea” - Paul Merson reacts to Arsenal potentially signing Jorginho from Chelsea

Former Arsenal striker-turned-television pundit Paul Merson has reacted to the news of his former club working towards signing Jorginho from Chelsea. The former England international would welcome the addition of an experienced and quality player like Jorginho to the Gunners' ranks.

Merson has hailed the Italy international for his immense experience at the highest level as well as his ability at the base of midfield. The Sky Sports pundit insisted that the former Napoli midfielder would bring the most out of players like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Merson told Sky Sports:

“I think outstanding. You’re buying experience as well. He’s won big trophies. He’s a proper holding midfield player. You were only talking about two years ago when Italy won the Champions League, Italy won the Euros and we’re going why don’t England produce one of these players?"

"Two years on, Arsenal could be getting him. He’s so intelligent, he’ll protect the back four, he’ll be feeding Odegaard, he’ll be feeding Saka and Martinelli."

Merson has hailed Arsenal for their shrewd recruitment, hailing Jorginho as a top-class signing for a reasonably low fee. He added:

"For me, he’s a top signing and he knows the game. He knows he won’t be playing every week and if everyone is fit, he won’t be playing, but he will bring that experience and calmness. He never panics on the ball and for me, in this day and age I’d call it a cup of tea for £12 million.”

The Gunners have reportedly agreed to a £12 million deal with Chelsea for Jorginho. The Italian is set to become the fourth player to move from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates in the last decade after Petr Cech, David Luiz, and Willian.

Jorginho joined the Blues from Napoli back in 2018 following Maurizio Sarri's arrival at Stamford Bridge. He has made a total of 213 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 29 goals and producing nine assists.

Chelsea target agrees to join Arsenal in the summer: Reports

Long-term Chelsea target Declan Rice is reportedly set to join their London rivals Arsenal in the summer. As per Football Espana, the West Ham United skipper has verbally agreed to a deal with the Gunners.

Football España @footballespana_ Declan Rice will not join Real Madrid in the summer, with the #WHUFC midfielder having verbally agreed a move to #AFC , according to El Nacional. Declan Rice will not join Real Madrid in the summer, with the #WHUFC midfielder having verbally agreed a move to #AFC, according to El Nacional. https://t.co/p0SsNZjaki

Chelsea have been long-term admirers of the England international, who they let go from their academy at the age of 14. Arsenal now seem to be in the driving seat to secure the Premier League midfielder's signature, with manager Mikel Arteta playing a key role in talks.

Poll : 0 votes