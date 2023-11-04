"I’d be called crazy for that" - Tim Sherwood urges Manchester City to sign Manchester United star as he would be perfect for Pep Guardiola

Former Blackburn Rovers captain Tim Sherwood has advised Manchester City to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The pundit believes the England international would be a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's side.

However, Sherwood also admitted that his claims would be rubbished by many after Rashford's sub-par start to the 2023-24 campaign. The English forward has scored just once in 14 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Despite his poor form this term, Sherwood believes the 26-year-old winger would be a great asset for Guardiola at Manchester City. He said on the No Tippy Tappy podcast (as quoted by Football365):

“In my opinion, Marcus Rashford is good enough to play for Manchester City, but having watched him for Manchester United over the past few months, I’d be called crazy for that. I believe that he is good enough to play for City and that Pep Guardiola would take him."

Sherwood added:

"He would work with him and he would play him exactly how he needs to be played. When he plays for England, he doesn’t play badly. He needs people playing in and around him giving him the ball in the correct areas. He gets some criticism for not tracking back but if he’s not getting the ball when he’s forward, why would he be willing to do that?"

The former Blackburn Rovers star concluded:

“If you keep giving him the ball in the correct areas, then he’ll put a shift and for the team and Guardiola would make sure of that.”

Manchester United will next face Fulham at Old Trafford later today (November 4) as Manchester City lock horns with Bournemouth at the Etihad.

“It is unacceptable" - Ten Hag reveals Manchester United star 'apologized' for partying after Manchester City defeat

Manchester United suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last weekend after a brace from Erling Haaland and a second-half goal from Phil Foden. Following the encounter, Rashford went on a night out to celebrate his birthday at Manchester's Chinawhite.

Ahead of the Red Devils' upcoming encounter against Fulham, United boss Erik ten Hag was asked about his player's conduct. The Dutch boss stated that it was unacceptable as he revealed that Rashford apologized to him.

Ten Hag told reporters (as quoted by The Guardian):

“I am aware of it, I spoke with him about it. It is unacceptable. I told him, he apologized and that is it. It is an internal matter.”

When asked whether Rashford was fined, he replied:

“It is an internal matter."

The Red Devils were knocked out of the EFL Cup this week after a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United. Rashford was benched for the encounter and Ten Hag was asked whether it was a pre-meditated decision to discipline him.

The former Ajax manager said:

“No, you have seen we rotated more."

Ten Hag then confirmed that the England international will be available for selection against Fulham.