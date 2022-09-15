“I’d definitely be looking to sign him”, “He’s another good player” – Glen Johnson urges Liverpool to snap up 2 Arsenal targets

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has urged the Reds to sign two reported Arsenal targets, Youri Tielemans and Douglas Luiz.

The Gunners were heavily linked with both midfielders during the summer and even saw three bids rejected for the latter, as per Football.London.

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool are leading the race to sign coveted English midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

However, Johnson has urged Jurgen Klopp to look to sign both Tielemans and Luiz thanks to their Premier League experience.

Both players have entered the final year of their contracts at their respective clubs Leicester City and Aston Villa.

Johnson has claimed that Klopp's side should look to land Arsenal target Tielemans on a bargain rather than waiting to land him on a free transfer. He told Betting Odds (via Sport Bible):

“I’d definitely be looking to sign him. If it’s safer to secure it now and pay a small fee then I’d do that. I wouldn’t run the risk of allowing anyone else to have him for free. I think he’s the sort of player that could fit into any team relatively straightforwardly.”

Tielemans has contributed 24 goals and 25 assists in 165 matches for Leicester City so far.

The former Chelsea right-back has also insisted that Luiz would also be a solid signing for the Reds. He added:

“He’s another good player. Liverpool probably do need two or three players in the midfield and if you can snap these sorts of players up, that have Premier League experience, for relatively cheap or even better on a free, then it’s a no-brainer.”

Luiz has played 117 matches for Aston Villa, registering seven goals and eight assists.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both likely to be looking to bolster their midfield during the next transfer window

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are likely to be in the market for additions in the middle of the park when the next transfer window opens.

The Gunners were linked with a host of midfielders this summer, including Tielemans and Luiz, but eventually did not sign a midfielder.

Their lack of depth in the midfield department has already been exposed, with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both suffering injuries.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have plenty of options in midfield but have been hit by a severe injury crisis to see their options become limited.

James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are in their 30s. Meanwhile, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are injury-prone so the Reds are also likely to bolster their midfield ranks.

The Reds signed Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan on Deadline Day to help with their midfield issues.

