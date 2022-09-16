"I'd definitely have the popcorn out" - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard comments on Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's suggestions about all-star game

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard believes the idea of a Premier League all-star game put forward by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is a good one.

The American businessman suggested at a press conference earlier this week that a clash between the Premier League's best players from the north and south would make a lot of money.

However, while the Aston Villa boss admits he would watch the match proposed by the Chelsea owner, he doesn't know where it would fit into the schedule. Gerrard told a press conference (as per The Mail):

"I would've loved to have played in it. The north would win it, because Liverpool and City are the two strongest teams in the league in my opinion.

"But I do agree with what I've heard a few other managers say, and that is in terms of, we've got enough to focus on. There's enough games in the calendar. And that's not from a European point of view, so they must be in an even more difficult situation.

"But I know from managing Rangers, if you're involved in Europe, the last thing you need is another game in the calendar. It's a nice idea, one that's outside the box but unfortunately I can't see it happening.

"I'd love to watch it though. I'd definitely have the popcorn out for that one. It'd be a good one."

Gerrard was speaking ahead of Aston Villa's crucial clash with Southampton on Friday night, with his side desperate for a win as they currently sit 17th in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp not completely in agreement with Aston Villa boss over Chelsea owner's all-star game idea

The Chelsea owner's idea has created plenty of chat on social media about who would be in which team.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp initially appeared unimpressed by the idea but also seemed excited as he approached the conclusion of his argument.

The German boss was asked about an all-star game ahead of his team's Champions League clash with Ajax this week, to which he replied (as per BBC Sport):

"Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?"

Klopp further added on the Chelsea owner's idea:

"When he finds a date for that he can call me. In American sports these players have four-month breaks.

"Maybe he can explain that. I'm not sure people want to see that - [Manchester] United players, Liverpool players, Everton players all together. North-east too, so Newcastle.

"It is not the national team. All the London guys together, Arsenal, Tottenham, great. Did he really say it?"

