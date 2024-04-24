"I'd go to the garden and try to imitate them" – Bayern Munich superstar reveals admiration for Lionel Messi and Neymar

Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala has opened up on his admiration for Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi and Al-Hilal forward Neymar.

Musiala, 21, has cemented himself as one of the most skillful midfielders in Europe since making his debut for the Bavarians in June 2020. He has helped them lift 10 titles so far, including four Bundesliga titles.

A 27-cap Germany international, Musiala is adept at featuring both as a number 10 and as a left winger. He has found the back of the opposition net 43 times and laid out 30 assists in 161 matches for Bayern.

During a recent interview with MARCA, Musiala was asked whether Messi was his idol while growing up. He replied (h/t X/@AlbicelesteTalk):

"Yes. I admired him a lot and he always fascinated me. I grew up watching Leo and Neymar. They were my favorites because they entertained me a lot and brought a lot of joy to the game. I always stopped to watch them: Leo scoring goals or Neymar doing those tricks with the ball. Then, I would go to the garden and try to imitate them. I was always a fan of them."

Both Messi and Neymar relished a great time together at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, lifting nine trophies in the process. The pair played alongside each other again at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) between 2021 and 2023, helping their side lift two Ligue 1 titles.

Inter Miami star Benjamin Cremaschi opens up on linking up with Lionel Messi on pitch

Speaking lately on The American Dream podcast, Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi lifted the lid on his experience of combining with Lionel Messi. He said (h/t GOAL):

"He doesn't talk much, right? But he talks with his looks, like he'll look at you and you'll be like, 'Oh alright'. Literally in the field, I'm obviously constantly looking at him to see where he's positioned because I play by his side."

Explaining his approach of linking up with Messi, Cremaschi added:

"So obviously, when he comes in, I need to create some space for him or maybe attract some players there so he can have some space... different little movements that I need to do to satisfy his game. Obviously, if we find him with time and space, it's a goal chance literally."

Since joining Inter Miami on a free transfer past July, the Argentine has bagged 20 goals and registered 10 assists in 23 overall appearances.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are next set to face New England Revolution in their Major League Soccer (MLS) contest in Foxborough on April 27.