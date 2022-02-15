“I’d hold on to him and say, ‘I want more than that’” – Teddy Sheringham urges club to demand £160 million for Chelsea and Manchester United target

Former West Ham striker Teddy Sheringham feels the Hammers must demand a huge transfer fee for Chelsea and Manchester United target Declan Rice. The 23-year-old has continued his fine run of form this season following an impressive Euro 2020 campaign with England.

With four goals and four assists across competitions so far, Rice has been a key figure in David Moyes' squad. His meteoric rise to prominence has alerted several top sides in the Premier League, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Football Faithful @FootyFaithfuI



Teddy Sheringham believes teams will need to ‘break the bank’ to sign the England international from West Ham.



#PremierLeague #westham #RICE Is Declan Rice now one of the world’s best midfielders?Teddy Sheringham believes teams will need to ‘break the bank’ to sign the England international from West Ham. Is Declan Rice now one of the world’s best midfielders?Teddy Sheringham believes teams will need to ‘break the bank’ to sign the England international from West Ham. #PremierLeague #westham #RICE https://t.co/qBd8zeTgRb

The 23-year-old, whose contract with West Ham runs till 2024, is worth over £100 million, according to Moyes himself. However, Sheringham, who also likened the player with former Liverpool ace Steven Gerrard, feels West Ham must increase their asking price well beyond that.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Sheringham said in this regard:

"For me, he’s up there with the top players in the world in midfield at the moment; there’s no denying that. I think Moyes said something about him being a £100 million player, didn’t he?

"I’d hold on to him and say, ‘I want more than that; this player’s unbelievable; he’s better than that. If you really want this guy. you’re going to have to break the bank, and show me you think of him as much as I do, because I’m not letting him go for £100 million’.

Calling Rice one of the best players in the world currently, Sheringham added:

"You tell me about a midfield player in the world at the moment – he’s (worth) double. When the best centre forward in the world was up for sale in the summer, Tottenham wanted £200 million for him, the other clubs didn’t have that valuation."

"I’m going up to 150, 160 for Declan Rice. And then he adds goals to his game as well. That puts another load of money on the sale price. You know, if he can keep doing that, wow.’

Chelsea and Manchester United to compete for Declan Rice

Rice loved Chelsea as a child, having spent eight years at their academy, so he may not turn down an offer from them. Although the Blues have a talented squad, their midfield duo of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are ageing, while Mateo Kovacic is entering his prime.

A lack of solid alternatives could be a reason for the Blues to chase the West Ham star, who also shares a close bond with Mason Mount.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea management are determined to sign the following players for Thomas Tuchel this summer:



Jules Koundé

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan Rice

Aurélien Tchouameni



They think it’ll cost them around €200M to sign these three targets.



(Source: Telegraph) Chelsea management are determined to sign the following players for Thomas Tuchel this summer:Jules Koundé🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan RiceAurélien TchouameniThey think it’ll cost them around €200M to sign these three targets.(Source: Telegraph) 🚨 Chelsea management are determined to sign the following players for Thomas Tuchel this summer: 🇫🇷 Jules Koundé🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan Rice🇫🇷 Aurélien TchouameniThey think it’ll cost them around €200M to sign these three targets.(Source: Telegraph) https://t.co/WcjYH4xlLj

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been hit by injuries and poor form in that position. Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are likely to leave in the summer, as they are both into the last few months of their contracts, so the Red Devils will need midfield reinforcements.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United or Manchester City shell out an astronomical figure to snap up Rice.

Edited by Bhargav