"I’d like to become new Liverpool manager" - Arne Slot expresses desire to become manager of the Anfield club

Dutch manager Arne Slot, who is currently in charge of Eredivisie side Feyenoord, recently confirmed that he wants to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool at the end of the ongoing season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season in January. Since then, the Reds have been searching for a new manager, and a lot of prominent names have been linked with the club.

Recent reports claimed that the Premier League giants are negotiating with Rotterdam-based club Feyenoord to sign their manager, Arne Slot. The Dutchman recently confirmed the ongoing negotiations, telling ESPN (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I’d like to become new Liverpool manager, my decisions is clear. Feyenoord and Liverpool are in talks to negotiate, I’m waiting to see what will come out of it."

"I am confident, waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement," Slot added.

Earlier this week, former Netherlands national football team coach Frank de Boer claimed that Arne Slot would be a great replacement for Klopp. De Boer said (via @TheEuropeanLad on X):

"It would be fantastic if Arne Slot would become the manager of Liverpool. At Feyenoord he has proven that he can build a team."

During his tenure at Feyenoord, Slot won the 2022-23 Eredivisie title and the 2023-24 KNVB Cup while finishing as the runners-up in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

Liverpool's title hopes suffer huge dent with 2-0 loss in Merseyside derby

The Reds suffered a 2-0 loss against Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 24, at Goodison Park. This loss in the Merseyside derby was a step backward for the Reds in their race to win the Premier League title.

Everton opened the scoring through center-back Jarrad Branthwaite in the 27th minute while forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled their lead in the 58th minute. Although the Reds created some good chances, they failed to find the back of the net.

After the loss in the Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp expressed his disappointment and said:

"I am very disappointed. About a lot of things. We let it happen that it became the game Everton wanted. Two goals from set pieces. Everton are really strong from set pieces."

The Reds are currently in second place with 74 points from 34 matches, three behind league table-toppers Arsenal. Third-placed Manchester City are on 73 points with two games in hand.