“I’d like to go on a holiday with him” – Barcelona star Ferran Torres names his idol

New Barcelona signing Ferran Torres has revealed that his role model and idol is Blaugrana legend David Villa.

Torres arrived at the Camp Nou this winter from Manchester City. Speaking to the Barcelona media team, the young forward revealed his admiration of the legendary Blaugrana and Spain striker:

“David Villa is my hero. I’d like to go on holiday with him. I wouldn’t get tired, as I’d learn a lot, and it would be an honour for me.”

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | David Villa in 2010/11 season:



- 52 games

- 23 goals

- 12 assists

- Winning the UCL and La Liga



David Villa was a key player under Pep Guardiola between 2010 and 2013, playing in a talented Barcelona side with generational talents like Lionel Messi.

The legendary striker featured prominently in a team that won two La Liga titles, the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish Supercup. Villa also enjoyed a good goal return, scoring 48 goals in 120 appearances for the Blaugrana.

Torres will hope to achieve similar success with the Blaugrana. He has enjoyed an instant impact at Camp Nou, already scoring one and providing two assists so far. The former City striker will try to lead his new club to Champions League football at the end of the season, as they hope to end the season on a high.

Barcelona are prepared to fight for Erling Haaland's signature - Reports

TSG Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

According to a report from SPORT, the Blaugrana have everything they need to buy Erling Haaland when the summer transfer window arrives. With the Norwegian lighting up the Bundesliga, nearly all European giants are in the race for his signature.

The Blaugrana have also joined that race, having made plans to offset their massive wage bill by letting go of players like Ousmane Dembele, Luuk de Jong, and Sergi Roberto. Extra financial aid could reportedly arrive thanks to sponsorships, and much of those added funds could fuel Haaland's transfer to the Camp Nou.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [SPORT] | Depay, Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong could leave Barcelona in the summer as their roles have been affected by the winter signings. The club is planning to bet on a front three of Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland and Ferran Torres for the future. [SPORT] | Depay, Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong could leave Barcelona in the summer as their roles have been affected by the winter signings. The club is planning to bet on a front three of Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland and Ferran Torres for the future. #fcblive 📰[SPORT] | Depay, Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong could leave Barcelona in the summer as their roles have been affected by the winter signings. The club is planning to bet on a front three of Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland and Ferran Torres for the future. #fcblive https://t.co/jAjNGfzWE7

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has reportedly met with Blaugrana president Joan Laporta, who has learned that the 21-year-old ace is looking for the best sporting project. A massive wage will likely not be Haaland's main focus when deciding his new club for the next season.

