“I’d love to compete with him” - Chelsea-bound forward says he wants to battle it out with Lamine Yamal in the future

Chelsea-bound Kazakh forward Dastan Satpaev has claimed that he wants to battle it out with Lamine Yamal in the years to come. The 17-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in the world right now and will join the Blues in the summer of 2026.

As reported by The Sun, the west London giants have agreed a £3.3 million fee with Kairat Almaty for the youngster, for a player from the Kazakh Premier League. He already holds the record for being the youngest goal scorer in UEFA Champions League history.

At just 16 years, 10 months, and 26 days of age, Satpaev scored for Kairat Almaty in the first leg of their Champions League first round qualifier against Olimpija Ljubljana. His side recently secured a 0-0 draw against Scottish champions Celtic in the qualifying Round 1st leg at the Celtic Park.

In an interview with Russian journalist Nobel Arustamyan, the teenage sensation opened up on his ambitions for the future. He named Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal as his favorite player right now and also vowed to compete with the Spaniard.

He also claimed that he believes moving to Chelsea would be the right step for his development. He has insisted that he believes in the Blues' vision with young players and hopes to become a key player for them in the future. Satpaev said, as quoted by The Sun:

"My favorite player at the moment is Lamine Yamal. I’d love to compete with him in the future. If everything goes well, that will be at Chelsea when I turn 18. Honestly, I’m not sure if it’s the best option, but I think Chelsea knows how to work with young players. The club really invests in them. Even if it comes to a loan, they can find a good club for me."

Satpaev added:

"Of course, I’ll try to establish myself in the first team at Chelsea and become a leader there. Well, if we’re talking about sports, then I dream of playing in Europe and leaving my mark on European football. Of course, I want to win all those awards and trophies, and also help my country - the national team - qualify for the World Cup."

Satpaev only turned 17 earlier this month and has already made 31 appearances for Kairat Almaty. He has scored 12 times and provided eight assists for his boyhood club so far while earning four caps for Kazakhstan.

Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea are close to sealing a deal for Manchester United outcast

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea could secure a deal to land Alejandro Garnacho this week. The Italian journalist has claimed that the two Premier League sides are working to close the deal.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed that the Blues offered Manchester United Tyrique George as part of the deal. However, the Red Devils have rejected the opportunity of landing the 19-year-old. He said:

"Chelsea expect 100% that Alejandro Garnacho deal to happen. I fully think we’ll have a 'here we go' this week. There were some rumours to include Tyrique George as part of the conversation between Manchester United and Chelsea. This option was already stopped a few weeks ago so at the moment Tyrique George is not part of those conversations as of now."

Chelsea reportedly hope to secure Garnacho's services for just £25 million which is half of what the Red Devils initially demanded. The 21-year-old fell out at Old Trafford with Ruben Amorim last season despite having 21 goal contributions.

