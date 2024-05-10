"I'd love to know what they do in training" - Mark Lawrenson rips into Manchester United stars, claims some of them are 'stealing a living'

Liverpool legend and pundit Mark Lawrenson has slammed Manchester United players and claimed that some of them are 'stealing a living'. The former Republic of Ireland defender claimed that the Red Devils are the worst-coached team and wondered what they do in the training ground.

Manchester United's season have gone from bad to worse in recent weeks and they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6. Lawrenson hit out at Erik ten Hag for his tactical setup and team selection as they were bamboozled by Palace attackers. The 66-year-old said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"They probably are the worst coached team! When you think about, you know exactly how every team is going to play against you and you know where their problems will be. The whole Manchester United thing just doesn't ring true.

"I'd love to know what they do in training. I look at some of the players and they are just stealing a living – they really are. They've not been helped by the manager but they're stealing a living."

Lawrenson added:

"If he gets beaten in the FA Cup final by Manchester City, he's probably going to go but to be honest, in terms of where the team are, I just don't get it. They've had loads of injuries, but you shouldn't pick a team that is so open. Just pack it with four midfield players and make it difficult for the opposition."

Lawrenson singled out Andre Onana and Jonny Evans for criticism while also highlighting Casemiro's shortcomings while playing as a centre-back. The former Liverpool defender added:

"Over the course of the season, I've not been convinced by Andre Onana. Someone has told him that he's really good with feet – but someone should tell him to concentrate on his hands first! Going through the team; Jonny Evans would do well to play in the Championship – but it's not his fault he's playing. Casemiro had to play as a centre back and had no chance."

Lawrenson concluded:

"Jamie Carragher was right about the players covering their mouths on the way off the pitch talking. It was absolutely rubbish. I'd love to know what was said in the dressing room at half time."

Erik ten Hag's position at Old Trafford has come under significant threat of late due to the Red Devils' struggles. The Dutchman had a pretty solid first season at Manchester United leading them to a third-placed finish and a Carabao Cup. But things have fallen apart for them this season. The Red Devils find themselves eighth in the table right now and could miss out on a European spot altogether.

Former Manchester United coach urges the club to appoint former Chelsea manager

Former Manchester United coaching staff member Rene Meulensteen has urged the Red Devils to appoint former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as their next manager. The Dutchman believes that the German could be the perfect manager for the club thanks to his immense experience at the highest level.

Meulensteen has insisted that Ten Hag doesn't have the right attitude to manage a club like Manchester United. The Dutchman said:

"The manager needs to have clear vision and convey that. You look at Ten Hag and he has struggled to deliver some of these. Especially in the media, he doesn't convey a strong belief. Now, looking at Tuchel, he has the pedigree, he has had success at top level, he has won the Champions League, he has managed top teams, he has managed big players as well."

Meulensteen added:

"However, there is a small mark on some exits from clubs which have had some controversy. So yes, he is somebody the Club should look at. He can bring a vision, he can bring expertise of managing at a top Club. Plus, he can deal with the media which is key."

Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich in the summer following a disastrous season for the Bavarian giants. The club finished trophyless for the first time since the 2011-12 season.