"I'd love to see them finish higher than that" - Luke Chadwick predicts where Manchester United will finish in the Premier League next season

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick is optimistic that the Red Devils are going to improve massively from last season under Erik ten Hag. He believes that the Dutchman's appointment will help the club finish in the Premier League top-four.

In a conversation with Caught Offside, Chadwick made his predictions for the Premier League top-four for the 2022-23 campaign. The 41-year-old does not see any change at the summit of the English division next season. He touted Manchester City to successfully defend their title again.

Much like last season, he thinks Liverpool will once again fall short of dethroning Manchester City.

However, the former Red Devils ace thinks Manchester United will be successful in turning their fortunes around and will finish third.

Chadwick said:

“I would expect Manchester City to win the league again, then Liverpool in 2nd. In terms of just beneath those two it’s harder to predict. I think with Ten Hag in at Manchester United now, it’s a massive opportunity for them. I think we’ll see them get stronger as the season goes on and I could see them finishing in third place."

Ten Hag has surely strengthened his side with the additions of Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eirksen and Tyrell Malacia this summer. While there could still be further incomings at Old Trafford this summer, Chadwick thinks a third-place finish is as far as Manchester United can improve. He added:

"Obviously I’d love to see them finish higher than that, but I think Liverpool and City still have too much for the rest of the league at the moment."

GOAL @goal Lisandro Martinez will take the No.6 shirt previously worn by Paul Pogba at Manchester United Lisandro Martinez will take the No.6 shirt previously worn by Paul Pogba at Manchester United 👕 https://t.co/vahpCf8rJG

The 41-year-old has also predicted that Arsenal's wait, since 2017, to return to Champions League football could finally come to an end next season. He thinks they will be able to get the better of their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the fourth spot.

Chadwick thinks Chelsea will have a similar season to what Manchester United had in the 2021-22 campaign. He has taken them out of the top-four race altogether. He said:

“So I think my overall prediction for the top four would be: City to win it, Liverpool 2nd, United third, and then I’d probably lean towards Arsenal in fourth. I like the recruitment they’ve made and rate Mikel Arteta. I think Spurs will just miss out and then Chelsea could slip away in a similar way to United last season.”

Ajax CEO heaps praise on Manchester United new boy

Former Red Devils legend and Ajax CEO Edwin van der Saar took to Twitter to send his goodbye greetings to defender Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine has been reunited with Ten Hag at Old Trafford following a €57.4 million transfer.

He has been crucial for the Dutch side over the last two years and van der Saar's appreciation is a testimony to the same.

The Ajax CEO wrote:

"What a warrior you have been for us in Amsterdam! We all loved your ability to develope yourself like so many others before you and play the football we like to watch but if needed the grinta and determination in defense!"

Edwin van der Sar @vdsar1970 What a warrior you have been for us in Amsterdam! We all loved your ability to develope yourself like so many others before you and play the football we like to watch but if needed the grinta and determination in defense! What a warrior you have been for us in Amsterdam! We all loved your ability to develope yourself like so many others before you and play the football we like to watch but if needed the grinta and determination in defense! 👏 https://t.co/7ljxOQuL9p

Martinez played 118 matches for Ajax and also contributed six goals and six assists.

