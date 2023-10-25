"I'd have loved to have played with him" - Thierry Henry makes honest admission about Arsenal superstar 

Thierry Henry has named Gabriel Jesus as the current Arsenal star that he'd have loved to play with.

The Gunners icon played with many world-class talents during his two spells under Arsene Wenger. The likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, and Patrick Vieira come to mind.

The French football icon possessed silky skills, pace, and strength, and was a constant goal threat for Arsenal. These are similar characteristics that Jesus displayed in his side's 2-1 win against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 24) night.

Henry covered the game for CBS Sports Golazo and admitted he would have loved to have played alongside Jesus:

"I would have loved to have played with him. He's a great guy to have around. If you ask anyone they would say they would have liked to have played with him."

Jesus isn't the most prolific center-forward. The Brazilian has bagged 15 goals and nine assists in 44 games across competitions since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in July 2022.

Henry alluded to this but insisted he won the game for the Gunners at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium:

"Is he a guy that's gonna score you 25-30? I don't know, I'd like to think so. But the game he scored tonight won the game."

Jesus' goal was a superb one as he tormented Sevilla right-back Jesus Navas on the left flank. He then cut into the box before unleashing a fierce effort past Norweigan goalkeeper Orjan Nyland in the 53rd minute. The Selecao forward also had three shots and made three key passes in a sensational showing.

Gabriel Martinelli had given the Gunners the lead in the 45+3rd minute when Jesus played him through on goal. Nemanja Gudelj headed the La Liga side back into the game in the 58th minute but Mikel Arteta's men prevailed.

Gabriel Jesus comments on his injury score in Arsenal's win against Sevilla

The Gunners' striker picked up a knock against Sevilla.

Jesus didn't last the full 90 minutes as he was forced off in the 81st minute after picking up a knock. He limped off the pitch with fans concerned at the extent of his injury.

The Brazil international gave an update on how he was feeling following the win against Diego Alonso's side. He said (via The Independent):

"I felt something. Let’s see. I did some tests with the physio, it looks not that big, but let’s see. I have a scan, maybe tomorrow. I’m pretty sure it will be nothing.”

Arsenal fans will be fearful as Jesus spent much of the second half of last season injured. He missed 12 of the Gunners' league games due to a knee injury.