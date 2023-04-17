"I'd have a nibble" — Stan Collymore urges Liverpool to launch cut-price move to re-sign attacker this summer

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has urged Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to bring Bayern Munich ace Sadio Mane back to the Premier League this summer.

The Senegalese forward was one of the most impressive players during Klopp's tenure as Liverpool's coach before opting to move to Germany last summer. However, Mane has faced a difficult start to life in the Bundesliga, and reports from Germany suggest he could be sold by Bayern Munich in the upcoming window.

With Liverpool said to be preparing for a massive summer, Collymore has urged his former club to explore the possibility of re-signing their former winger for a cut-price fee.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz 8 – Sadio #Mane has scored at least 10 goals in each of his eight seasons in the Premier League, with only Harry Kane also scoring 10+ goals in each of the last eight seasons in the competition. Quality. 8 – Sadio #Mane has scored at least 10 goals in each of his eight seasons in the Premier League, with only Harry Kane also scoring 10+ goals in each of the last eight seasons in the competition. Quality. https://t.co/HuXks9KRiF

Speaking on the matter in his Sunday People column, the Englishman explained,

“I’d also have a nibble at [Sadio] Mane, too – after events in the Bayern Munich dressing room this past week – and see if Jurgen Klopp could go some way towards getting the show back on the road like that."

The former Liverpool striker added,

“Darwin Nunez is ready to take the role of Bobby Firmino and, with Mane and Salah either side of him plus Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota as very, very good backup, Liverpool would only be a right-back and central defender short of a brilliant side."

“Mane still has plenty to offer and if there’s a cut-price deal to be done after he thumped Leroy Sane, then I’d be making the call.”

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane involved in dressing room bust-up at Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga

Sadio Mane has made headlines in recent weeks, albeit for the wrong reasons, as he was involved in a brawl with Leroy Sane. The former Southampton winger reportedly had a heated argument with the German winger, which ended with the former punching the latter in the face.

Having been left infuriated by the matter, Bayern Munich and coach Thomas Tuchel responded by suspending Mane along with a €500,000 fine.

However, Mane is expected to be part of the Bavarians' squad for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout tie versus Manchester City.

FC Bayern Munich @FCBayernEN Sadio Mané will not be part of the matchday squad against TSG Hoffenheim this weekend. Sadio Mané will not be part of the matchday squad against TSG Hoffenheim this weekend.

Speaking on the matter, head coach Tuchel expressed,

"Sadio Mane will be in the squad on Wednesday. He has already shown his reaction. It’s over; he’s apologised. It’s not an issue anymore. He trained with us in the week, and he’ll be in training tomorrow (Sunday)."

Mane left Liverpool for the German juggernauts for a fee of £35M last summer. However, with the attacker struggling to settle into life in Bavaria, he could potentially be on the move once again in the upcoming window.

The 31-year-old has chipped in with six goals and four assists in 20 Bundesliga appearances this season, along with an additional three goals and an assist in eight UCL games.

