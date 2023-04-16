Will Sadio Mane be available for Bayern Munich vs Man City? Thomas Tuchel provides definitive update

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Sadio Mane's availability for Bayern Munich's second-leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash on April 19.

The Senegal international was banned for one game after punching Leroy Sane in the face following his team's 3-0 first-leg loss against the Cityzens on April 11. Mane, as a result, was not named in Bayern's matchday squad for their 1-1 Bundesliga draw against TSG Hoffenheim yesterday (April 15).

However, Tuchel has confirmed that the former Liverpool winger will not be punished further and will be available to feature against Sane's former club at the Allianz Arena. The German tactician told reporters (h/t the Athletic):

"Sadio Mane will be in the squad on Wednesday. He has already shown his reaction. It’s over, he’s apologised. It’s not an issue anymore. He trained with us in the week and he’ll be in training tomorrow (Sunday)."

Mane has been criticized for his performances this campaign but has still amassed 11 goals and five assists in 32 games across competitions for his new club. Bayern fans will undoubtedly be willing to overlook his recent slump if he plays a role in an aggregate win against Manchester City.

To have any chance of qualification, they will have to beat the Sky Blues by three clear goals. No team has achieved that feat since Leicester City's 5-2 league win against them in September 2020.

Bayern Munich handed Bundesliga lifeline by Borussia Dortmund ahead of Man City showdown

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund kicked off at the same time yesterday (15 April). The Bavarians' 1-1 draw would have been a golden chance for the Black and Yellow to level Bayern's points total after 28 games.

However, Dortmund squandered two points courtesy of Silas Katompa Mvumpa's equalizer in the seventh minute of stoppage time. The game ended 3-3 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, ensuring Bayern ended gameweek 28 with a two-point lead atop the table.

Seeing Dortmund match their points tally (59) would have come as a potential psychological blow ahead of an important clash against Manchester City. Thomas Tuchel was, nevertheless, deeply disappointed by his team's draw against Hoffenheim.

The German tactician said after the game at the Allianz Arena, via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter (h/t Bavarian Football Works):

"I thought we were prepared and would play with rage. That was not the case, that was bad - too slow, too emotionless. We’re lacking the sense of being fired up. We need another spirit quickly."

Bayern Munich took the lead through Benjamin Pavard in the 17th minute. Hoffenheim, however, equalized with 71 minutes on the clock through Andrej Kramaic with their only shot on target, as compared to the hosts' eight.

Poll : 0 votes