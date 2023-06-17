"I’d be open" - 22-year-old ready to join Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp eyes Virgil van Dijk partnership

VfL Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven has opened up on his chances to join Liverpool this summer amid interest from the Reds. The Dutchman has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks and has admitted that he would be open to a move.

Jorg Schmadtke has recently been appointed as Liverpool's sporting director and has a strong connection with the Netherlands U21 international. It was Schmadtke who signed Van de Ven at Wolfsburg from Volendam as a teenager.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Wolfsburg last season, making 36 appearances across competitions. The Dutch defender is currently on international duty with the Dutch U21 side as he prepares for the Euros this summer.

While reflecting on the reports, the left-footed centre-back has said that he would be open to leaving Wolfsburg for a side with a solid plan. He told VI (as quoted by The Mirror):

"Of course, I heard of Liverpool links, and I know they’ve been following me in the past. That’s it. Of course. Liverpool is a great club. There’s a chance for me to leave this summer. If a nice club with good plan arrives… I’d be open."

Van de Ven also said that he would be willing to stay at the Volkswagen Arena for another season but would be happier to leave:

"Of course, I read everything. I have good contact with my agent, so I know what’s going on. I’ll see where it will lead. Hopefully, (a big transfer after the Euros) would be nice.

"The Premier League? Maybe, yes. Who knows. I am very good at Wolfsburg, so I don’t mind staying at Wolfsburg for another year. But if I get a chance to leave, I would like to."

Van de Ven is capable of playing either at centre-back or left-back. At just 22, he could prove to be a solid long-term addition to Liverpool.

The Reds have regularly rotated between Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez this season, while Virgil van Dijk has been almost ever-present. Matip, Konate and Gomez have all had their struggles with injuries, so Van de Ven could prove to be a solid option.

Former Liverpool defender urges Reds to sign Frenkie de Jong

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has said that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong would be a dream signing for the Reds. On his YouTube channel, Enrique said that the Dutch midfield maestro would be a valuable addition to Jurgen Klopp's side:

“For me, it could be many options, but, for me, a number eight is what we need the most; obviously Jude Bellingham is not available anymore, it would be Frenkie De Jong, and for Newcastle, it would be Mane.”

De Jong was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but a move failed to materialise. He eventually stayed at Barcelona and had a remarkable season for them.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been linked with multiple midfielders despite having signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. They have been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, Nice's Khephren Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone and Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

