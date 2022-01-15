“I’d probably give him the nod” – Darren Bent names manager Manchester United should appoint instead of Mauricio Pochettino

Former England striker Darren Bent has opined that Manchester United should appoint Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag has grown in reputation after winning two Eredivisie titles and two KNVB cups with Ajax since joining in December 2017. He led Ajax to the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2019 where they were dramatically beaten by Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino himself has been constantly linked to the Manchester United job when and if Ralf Rangnick steps down.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent sided with ten Hag to be United's next manager. He said:

"I'd probably go Ten Hag, give him the nod - just - because I've seen Pochettino over here and he done great things at Spurs getting them to a Champions League final. But I like watching Ajax, the football they play and look dealing with big egos, I know Ten Hag hasn't got the biggest at Ajax."

Bent believes Pochettino might not be best-equipped to handle the big egos at Manchester United. He said:

"You look at how Pochettino is dealing with the big egos at PSG I wouldn't say that's going particularly well, they're going to win the French league, other than last year, they always win the French league, they won the French cup, it's the Champions League what you get judged on."

He added:

"Do I make them one of the favourites? I don't think they're going to win it, I think there are three or four teams better to go and win it. So I'd probably opt for more Ten Hag.

Manchester United look no closer to safeguarding long-term future under Ralf Rangnick

It is no secret that Rangnick needs more time to succeed at Manchester United. He has brought forth a new tactical system but his players have so far looked incapable of playing accordingly. The increased pressing in the German's first few games was soon replaced by a familiar lethargy.

Rangnick could yet bring about a huge transformation and effectively safeguard his future as long-term manager. However, other names have been constantly linked as well.

Mauricio Pochettino was considered the club-favourite for a while, especially when former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November. Pochettino is still expected to be available in the summer with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly looking to sign Zinedine Zidane.

Ten Hag, on the other hand, has managed to help a young Ajax squad fulfill their potential in recent years. His side have also displayed some beautiful attacking football. This is something that has been majorly lacking at Old Trafford this season.

