"I'd probably go" - Chelsea's Mason Mount chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount selected his pick between the two modern footballing greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Mason Mount appeared last year on the UMM YouTube channel in an episode of “In That Order.” The Chelsea player spoke about a range of personal issues, and revealed that “voice messages” were his biggest pet peeve. Mount claimed that his Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell was guilty of sending voice notes the most, and also spoke about his England debut.

Mount was asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 23-year old was also asked to rank Tammy Abraham, Ronaldo and Messi as footballers. Mount had played with Tammy Abraham at Chelsea before the striker moved to AS Roma. He made fun of his former teammate and ended up saying the following:

“You know what, between Ronaldo and Messi, there’s not much in it. But I’d probably go… Ronaldo, Messi, then I don’t know, I can’t remember the last name.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be determined to perform well in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

There is little doubt that the two players share arguably the biggest individual football rivalry of all time. While Lionel Messi is arguably the more skilful of the two players, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring and Champions League records back the claim of him being the GOAT. The two have scored more than 1600 goals across club and country and are still going strong, despite being on the wrong side of 30.

While winning another Balon d’Or appears unlikely for either of the two, it will be the upcoming World Cup which might have a big say.

Portugal and Argentina are strong teams and could go all the way in Qatar although there are a number of other tough teams, including Mount’s England who will be optimistic of their chances as well.

Still, most football fans will love to see the two players face off in a high-profile fixture one final time. Argentina and Portugal are both in prime form with the former having won gone the World Cup qualifiers unbeaten. Argentina recently lifted the 2021 Copa America and will be itching to follow it up with the big prize at Qatar.

