"I'd put my house on now" - Rio Ferdinand makes Manchester United claim and predicts 3 out of the top 4 teams in the Premier League

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is confident that Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United will be in the Premier League's top four at the end of the season.

Ferdinand wasn't as firm while picking his fourth team. However, he ultimately indicated that Newcastle United could take the final UEFA Champions League spot over the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

In a video on his YouTube channel "Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE," the former footballer was asked for his predictions for the Premier League's top four. Ferdinand responded (as quoted by TBR Football):

“It’ll be Arsenal and Man City, Man United are the three ones I’d put my house on now. And then, the fourth one I can’t pick. Newcastle could come in there and take it.”

Out of the four teams, it's worth noting that Manchester United are the only side outside the Champions League spots. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League with 23 points from 12 games.

Arsenal lead the pile, having won 10 of their opening 12 league matches. Their only domestic loss of the season interestingly came against United. Manchester City are second, just two points off the Gunners after 12 games, while Newcastle United are fourth with 24 points from 13 matches.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently third in the standings, three points behind City and two ahead of Newcastle.

Manchester United's recent run of form will breed optimism around a top-four Premier League finish

Manchester United may currently occupy fifth place in the Premier League table, but their recent form suggests that they could mount a fight for a top-four finish. The Red Devils also have a game in hand over Newcastle United, who they trail by a solitary point.

Since suffering a 6-3 defeat to Manchester City nearly a month ago, Erik ten Hag's side are unbeaten in five league matches. They have picked up three victories in that run, defeating Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and, most recently, West Ham United.

The Red Devils drew their other two games against Chelsea and Newcastle.

Manchester United also have league wins over Liverpool and Arsenal this season, which underlined their progress since a chastening start to the season. They will now look to build on their good run of form in the Premier League when they meet Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, November 6.

