"I'd rather watch paint dry than hear him be a pundit" - Paddy Pimblett brands Manchester United legend as a boring expert 

UFC fighter and Liverpool fan Paddy Pimblett has branded Manchester United legend and current BT Sport pundit Paul Scholes a boring expert.

Scholes works as part of the BT Sport team in covering both the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League matches.

The former Manchester United midfielder could be somewhat of a divisive figure for his opinions on matchdays and certainly doesn't entertain Pimblett.

The outspoken Merseyside fighter said on his YouTube channel (via talkSPORT):

“Paul Scholes, I’d rather watch paint dry than hear him be a pundit.”

Paddy 'The Baddy' did have words of praise for Scholes' former United teammate Gary Neville, who is also a pundit.

The former United captain works with Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher and Pimblett praised the Sky Sports duo, saying:

“You look at Carragher, belter pundit. Him [Gary Neville], belter pundit.”

The UFC fighter had surprised many when he had previously spoken highly of Neville following an interview on The Overlap podcast.

Pimblett tweeted:

“Pleasure to meet [Gary Neville] and do The Overlap. It’s crazy for me to say as a scouse Liverpool fan what a cool dude he is when I hated him for so many years, told him this, too."

He added:

“I love a bit of Neville and [Jamie Carragher] now a days they the best pundits on telly.”

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy Pleasure to meet @GNev2 an do The Overlap it’s crazy for me to say as a scouse Liverpool fan what a cool dude he is when I hated him for so many years🤷🏼‍♂️told him this too🤣I love a bit of Neville and @Carra23 now a days they the best pundits on telly Pleasure to meet @GNev2 an do The Overlap it’s crazy for me to say as a scouse Liverpool fan what a cool dude he is when I hated him for so many years🤷🏼‍♂️told him this too🤣I love a bit of Neville and @Carra23 now a days they the best pundits on telly https://t.co/kZMqIqPPlb

Pimblett is on the rise in the UFC and is gaining popularity for his outlandish personality.

He is currently unbeaten in his last four fights, boasting an overall record of 18 wins, three losses and no draws. The 27-year-old will take on Jordan Leavitt on July 23.

Paul Scholes mocks Erik ten Hag's new rules at Manchester United

The Manchester United legend jokes about Ten Hag's rules

Erik ten Hag has reportedly implemented a set of five new rules at Manchester United to keep his players in line.

These include making it compulsory for players to eat and spend time together after training.

Players will be picked on the basis of their performances in training at Carrington.

Academy players will get the opportunity to impress whilst there have been amendments to training drills.

boss Erik ten Hag is full of admiration for his two new summer signings. 🗣️ "Christian Eriksen brings creativity...[Lisandro] Martinez is a warrior!" #MUFC boss Erik ten Hag is full of admiration for his two new summer signings. 🗣️ "Christian Eriksen brings creativity...[Lisandro] Martinez is a warrior!" 💪#MUFC boss Erik ten Hag is full of admiration for his two new summer signings. 🔴⤵️ https://t.co/SvBRU16U9s

Ten Hag has put a ban on personal chefs as well as complaints being only allowed to be made to him and not through agents.

The Dutch coach may be looking to unite his Red Devils squad, but Scholes is somewhat making light of the new rules.

Mocking the latter two, Scholes said (via Daily Star):

“Not sure I would’ve coped without my personal chef and no agent to moan to.”

