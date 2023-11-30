"I would be very surprised" – Glen Johnson fires transfer warning to Manchester United over move for ex-Chelsea striker

Ex-Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has suggested that Manchester United should avoid signing RB Leipzig star Timo Werner in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Earlier this month, Sky Germany reported that Erik ten Hag's side are interested in adding Werner to their squad next January. They have already enquired about the 27-year-old forward's potential availability, but are yet to enter negotiations with the Marco Rose-coached outfit.

During a recent interaction with UK-based betting website GGRecon, Johnson was asked whether he would be taken aback to witness the German striker succeed at Manchester United. He said:

"I would be surprised. It really didn't go well for him at Chelsea. It wasn't the fact that he was unlucky, or there was a player taking his position who was on fire; he had all the opportunity to go on and be whatever he could be, and it didn't happen in the Premier League."

Johnson, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, concluded:

"So I would be very surprised if Manchester United went for him, and if they did go for him, I would be very surprised if they saw a different Timo Werner."

Werner, who has lately dropped down in Leipzig's pecking order, failed to live up to the billing at Stamford Bridge after arriving in a £48 million deal in 2020. He scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 matches across competitions for the Blues, lifting three total trophies.

Since rejoining Leipzig for around £25 million in 2022, the right-footed attacker has scored 18 goals and laid out seven assists in 53 games.

Former Chelsea star Mason Mount at risk of being replaced at Manchester United soon

Earlier this summer, Manchester United lured Mason Mount away from Chelsea in a switch worth up to £60 million. They reportedly beat competition from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool to sign the star.

However, the 24-year-old is currently at risk of being replaced just months into his new chapter at Old Trafford. He could be demoted to the bench as United are said to be on the hunt for a new midfielder.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are keen to reinforce their midfield in the upcoming January transfer window. Apart from signing a number eight, they are also interested in adding a new defensive midfielder, a right-sided centre-back, and a striker to their ranks.

Mount, who is currently out with a calf injury, has featured in 12 games for the Red Devils so far. He has registered one assist in the process.