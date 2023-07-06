"I’d be very surprised" - Glen Johnson does not think Liverpool will be able to sign Premier League defender

Glen Johnson does not think Chelsea will sell Liverpool target Levi Colwill this summer. He believes that the young centre-back has promise and that Mauricio Pochettino is a brilliant manager to work with up-and-coming players.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Colwill this summer as they look to bolster their defence. The Reds are yet to hold talks with Chelsea and are waiting for the youngster to come back from U21 EUROs.

Speaking to BetFred, Johnson said that he would be surprised if Chelsea sold Colwill to Liverpool. The former Liverpool and Chelsea full-back said:

"Chelsea seems to be selling everybody else, but I'd be very surprised if they allowed Levi to leave considering the promise he has. They have a player that could be good enough for the first team or from a business standpoint, a player they can sell for a lot of money in the future. Chelsea needs to try and hold onto players that could be starters for the club in a couple of years' time."

Johnson added:

"Mauricio Pochettino is obviously a very good manager and the lads, as well as the young lads, are going to love working with him. You'd be buzzing to work under a manager that's going to allow you to enjoy your football and is going to help you improve as a centre-back."

The 20-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion and is considered one of the best young defenders in the Premier League.

Brighton and Liverpool battling for Chelsea youngster

Chelsea are adamant on keeping Levi Colwill this summer as they see the youngster as a big part of the future. The Athletic have reported that the Blues are offering the defender a new contract, but he wants to hold talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino before signing the deal.

Brighton are keen on signing the youngster on a permanent deal after his impressive loan spell at the club. David Ornstein has revealed that the Seagulls had a £30 million bid rejected for the Englishman.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Colwill and have reportedly held talks with the defender's camp. Jurgen Klopp wants to sign another centre-back to provide competition to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

