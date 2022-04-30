"I'd wait a few years" - Anton Ferdinand urges Manchester United target to see how Erik ten Hag performs before making move

Manchester United are looking forward to the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag, who has his work cut out for him. The club needs to go through a massive rebuild, as interim boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested on previous occasions. One area of concern for the Dutchman will be the midfield.

Nemanja Matic has announced that he will leave the club in the summer. He could be accompanied on his way out by Paul Pogba and Juan Mata, both whose contracts expire this summer. This will allow Manchester United to address their long-surviving interest in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, as per Si.com.

However, former West Ham defender Anton Ferdinand has suggested Rice should avoid the step-up if an offer comes his way.

The 37-year-old wants the midfielder to first watch how Manchester United will set up under ten Hag. He should then decide whether he wants to be a part of that project. Ferdinand told The Sun:

"Manchester United isn’t the place to go right now. They’re going through a massive transitional period. For me personally, if I’m Rice, Man Utd is not a place that I’d be going. I’d wait a few years and see what Ten Hag does."

He believes that Manchester United are far from challenging for any title at this point. He stated that unless the Ajax manager can get them playing like the Dutch side, Rice should stay put. Ferdinand added:

"Whether he can implement what he did at Ajax at Man Utd and get them looking more like a team that can challenge. Otherwise, what's the point in leaving West Ham to go somewhere you're not even challenging for a title."

Ferdinand is right in many ways because Manchester United's chances of qualifying for the Champions League are all but over. They are currently sixth in the points table with a tally of 55 points. They are five points behind Arsenal in fourth place and have also played two games more than the Gunners.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️ "I would have liked to have won it."



Declan Rice reacts to Mo Salah winning the FWA Footballer of the Year after coming third 🥉 🗣️ "I would have liked to have won it."Declan Rice reacts to Mo Salah winning the FWA Footballer of the Year after coming third 🥉 https://t.co/xUNJoNthvX

Ferdinand suggests that Manchester United target could be sold for a bumper price

Despite being just 23, Declan Rice has already made 190 appearances for the Hammers and has been their captain for two seasons. The England international has five goals and four assists to his name in 45 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Ferdinand told The Sun that if a big money offer arrives from one of the top sides fighting for the league, then it would be difficult to deflect interest. He said:

"But if it was one of the teams that were fighting for the league, and they came up with the money, it would be hard for West Ham to keep him. Like I said, if he did go, as fans we’d appreciate what he has done for the club. He’d always be loved and classed as a legend. And if we got £100m-plus for him and it went back into the playing squad, then we can’t grumble."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @AdamNewson #CFC



"He's impressive, and very nice guy - he's from the Chelsea academy and he proves his quality. I like the way he plays". Declan Rice has turned down new deal proposal from West Ham. Chelsea manager Tuchel answers on how highly he rates Rice: "Very highly"."He's impressive, and very nice guy - he's from the Chelsea academy and he proves his quality. I like the way he plays". Declan Rice has turned down new deal proposal from West Ham. Chelsea manager Tuchel answers on how highly he rates Rice: "Very highly". 🔵 @AdamNewson #CFC "He's impressive, and very nice guy - he's from the Chelsea academy and he proves his quality. I like the way he plays". https://t.co/7JX5KEd7WC

