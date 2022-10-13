"I'd want to win the Europa League" - Arsenal star explains why he would sacrifice top 4 finish for cup success 

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has admitted that he would accept finishing fifth if it meant lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy.

Mikel Arteta's side have made a superb start to the campaign and currently sit top of the Premier League with 24 points.

The Gunners boast a one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, and the noise is getting louder about Arteta's men being potential title challengers.

They are also top of Group A in the Europa League, winning their two opening fixtures.

Arsenal missed out on a top-four finish last season, but Ramsdale would be fine with doing so again this time round if it meant European silverware was lifted.

He explained to BT Sport (via football.london):

"Lets be right, we got more chance of winning the Europa League than we have the Champions League - at this moment in time. So, silverware would be perfect for us."

By winning the Europa League, the Gunners would qualify for the Champions League irrespective of their finish in the Premier League table.

Ramsdale alludes to this:

"Personally, I'd want to win the Europa League and if that means we sacrifice by finishing fifth in the league; you still qualify for the Champions League and you win silverware with it."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL What XI will Mikel Arteta start in Arsenal's Europa League game against Bodø/Glimt tomorrow? What XI will Mikel Arteta start in Arsenal's Europa League game against Bodø/Glimt tomorrow? 📋 https://t.co/NF8uabRAuS

Not only would Arsenal win silverware should they lift the Europa League but they would also be placed in pot one come next year's draw.

This would give them an easier group to qualify from as they would be amongst the winners of the league title in the nations competing respectively.

That is unless they do manage to win the Premier League, which as things stand is becoming increasingly possible.

The Gunners are next in action in the Europa League against Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion in Norway on October 13.

Ramsdale has impressed since arriving at Arsenal

Ramsdale has been a top signing for the Gunners

Ramsdale's arrival at Arsenal in the summer of 2021 drew some criticism as he played at relegated Sheffield United beforehand.

Many felt that the £30 million paid for the English shot-stopper was an overvaluation, but he has silenced his doubters with impressive displays.

Ramsdale has made nine appearances this season across competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Not only has he drawn plaudits for his shot-stopping and ball-playing abilities, but his character has been praised.

Soccer AM @SoccerAM Aaron Ramsdale during Saka's penalty 🫣 Aaron Ramsdale during Saka's penalty 🫣 https://t.co/XJKmygyOzC

The Englishman can be seen motivating his defense regularly and has quickly grown into a fan favorite among Gunners fans.

Ramsdale will be hoping to be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad that heads to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of November.

His performances for Arsenal certainly merit him being on the plane with the Three Lions.

