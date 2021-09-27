“I have not decided my XI” - Pochettino provides update on Lionel Messi’s return for PSG

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to confirm if Lionel Messi will be starting against Manchester City in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday. The PSG star is back from injury and has been training with his teammates for the game.

PSG have been without Messi for the last two games as he was out injured. The Argentine is now back to full fitness and is ready to play for his new club once again.

Paul Hirst @hirstclass Poch on Messi fitness: "He is in a very good way, he has evolved very well. I think he will be in the squad tomorrow, but I still have not decided the starting XI." Poch on Messi fitness: "He is in a very good way, he has evolved very well. I think he will be in the squad tomorrow, but I still have not decided the starting XI."

Pochettino was speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Manchester City when he was quizzed about Lionel Messi. The PSG manager refused to reveal if the former Barcelona man will be in the starting XI.

"He is in a very good way, he has evolved very well," he said. "I think he will be in the squad tomorrow, but I still have not decided the starting XI."

PSG win in Ligue 1 without Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has not enjoyed a good start with PSG as he is yet to find the back of the net. The Argentine has not managed to get an assist to his name either, and will be desperate to break the streak.

PSG won their clash against Montpellier over the weekend and kept their unbeaten run in the league going. The Ligue 1 side have won all their matches so far and have bounced back well from the draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Speaking to the media after PSG's 2-0 win over Montpellier, Mauricio Pochettino said:

"I don't know if it's the perfect night but it's a good night with these three points won. Eight wins in eight matches. It's a good way to prepare for Manchester City's visit in a competition, the Champions League, which is very important for the club and against a very strong opponent.

"In general, over time it's normal that we improve in all areas," he added. "The team was defensively stronger today. We can't compartmentalise the team, it's a whole. The team showed defensive strength in every line. We're under construction, but it takes time to continue to progress. In attack, we know that we must improve."

PSG meet Manchester City for the sixth time in their history and are still chasing their first win against the English side.

