"I am delighted with him"- Barcelona manager Xavi praises January signing after win over Valencia

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for scoring a hat-trick in their 4-1 win over Valencia on Sunday. Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer after parting ways with Arsenal by mutual consent during the January transfer window.

Aubameyang gave Barcelona the lead in the 23rd minute against Valencia before Frenkie de Jong doubled their lead nine minutes later. Aubameyang then grabbed his second goal in the 38th minute. Valencia reduced Barcelona's advantage to two goals through Carlos Soler early in the second half before Aubameyang completed his hat-trick in the 63rd minute.

Xavi lauded the Gabon striker for his instant impact. The Spanish tactician said that he expects Aubameyang to be amongst the goals due to his quality and goal-scoring record.

"He has scored goals his entire career. It was to be expected that he would score here soon, too. He goes very well to space. He is mature. He is very intelligent. I am delighted with him. These two [subsequently changed to three] goals will go very well for him," said Xavi in a post-match conference as per Metro.

Aubameyang's club teammate Sergio Busquets also heaped praise on the former Arsenal striker, describing his presence in the squad as a 'luxury'.

"He is working very well. He arrived with a lack of minutes but he is now getting them. He added his second start and I hope he helps us like that because he is a great player, and it is a luxury to have him in the squad," said Busquets.

The Catalan giants will hope Aubameyang can continue producing the goods in the coming weeks. The Catalan giants will face a tricky test against Napoli in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday. The clubs head into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw in Naples in the first leg.

Arsenal could rue their decision to part ways with Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was frozen out of Arsenal's squad following their loss to Everton in December. He parted ways with the Gunners by mutual consent and joined Barcelona on a free transfer in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has become an instant hit at Camp Nou and is likely to be the ideal replacement for Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, who was forced into early retirement from football due to 'heart arrhythmia'.

Aubameyang's departure has left Arsenal alarmingly short of attacking options as they approach a crucial phase of the 2021-22 campaign. The club's decision to part ways with the striker has resulted in them receiving heavy criticism from a number of fans and pundits.

Arsenal were linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak in January to replace Aubameyang, but both deals failed to materialize.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are the only two recognized strikers in the north Lond club's squad. The duo have scored just three goals between them in the Premier League this season.

