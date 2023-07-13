"I would be delighted to have him stay" - Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez doesn't want Reds target to leave current club

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez is hoping reported Reds target Gabri Veiga remains at Celta Vigo during the summer transfer window.

Veiga had his breakthrough season during the 2022-23 campaign for Celta Vigo. The 22-year-old central midfielder scored an impressive 11 goals and provided four assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

The Spain U21 international has been linked to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Newcastle United. He has a release clause of just €33 million so it comes as a surprise that no club has triggered it so far.

This would be music to Benitez's ears. The Spaniard became Celta Vigo's manager in June and will be hoping to count on Veiga's services next season.

He told SPORT (via HITC):

“We are talking about an important player, who comes from (the academy). I would be delighted to have him stay with us. (Veiga staying at Celta) would be everyone’s hope. And I will try to improve as much as possible if he stays with us. I like him a lot. He’s a great player and I’m counting on him.”

Liverpool were firmly in the race to sign Gabri Veiga until Jurgen Klopp and Co. decided to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig instead. While he is unlikely to join the Reds this summer, he remains an important option.

According to reports, Newcastle United are still interested in the Spaniard. But sources behind the scenes are confident that Veiga will remain a Celta Vigo player next season.

Former Celta Vigo head coach explains why Liverpool target Gabri Veiga is so special

Former Celta Vigo manager Carlos Carvalhal recently explained what makes Liverpool target Gabri Veiga so special.

The 22-year-old possesses the talent to control the game from the center of the park and be a goal-scoring midfielder at the same time. He depicted his potential during Celta Vigo's final game week where he scored a brace against Barcelona in a 2-1 win to help his club avoid relegation.

Veiga began his career as a forward during his youth days but was transformed into a central midfielder by Carvalhal. The Spaniard has been able to maintain his goal-scoring feats via his ability to make successful late runs into the box.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Carvalhal stated:

"I told him that if you play as a No 10 you will become a very good player. But if you play as a second midfielder and are able to keep doing this with goals and assists you are probably unique in the world in the way that you move."

Liverpool have already signed two midfielders this summer in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. With the Reds needing more reinforcements, Veiga would be an excellent signing if completed.

