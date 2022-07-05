"I would be devastated" - Micah Richards admits he doesn't want Chelsea and Arsenal target to secure transfer

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards doesn't want to see Raheem Sterling leave the club. The English forward is widely tipped to move to Chelsea or Arsenal this summer.

Sterling, 27, has been one of City's key players since arriving from Liverpool in 2016. The English star has made 337 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 131 goals and contributing 94 assists.

Sterling has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and five League Cups although a much-desired Champions League medal still eludes him. The Englishman could be set for a move to 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea, with HITC claiming he is close to arriving at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Arsenal are also reportedly in the running for the speedy winger, who has a year left on his current City deal.

Richards, however, doesn't want to see the Englishman leave the Premier League champions this summer as he believes he has become a Manchester City legend. He told Sky Sports News (via the aforementioned HITC source):

“We don’t want Raheem to go. I would be devastated. Manchester City are still well-equipped to have anybody in that position and still do well."

The former City right-back added:

“But Raheem, for me, is a Man City legend and I wouldn’t want to see him go. I think he is underappreciated if I am totally honest. It’s not just his goals and assists, it’s the runs he makes in-behind for the team and he is a team player, so I don’t want him to go.”

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling deserves more respect as a potential move to Chelsea or Arsenal lingers

Arsenal or Chelsea would be gaining one of the Premier League's top wingers

Raheem Sterling is perhaps one of the Premier League's most underrated players and should be talked about among the very best. The English forward seems to be a polarizing figure among fans when debates are had about the best wingers in the Premier League.

However, Sterling's resume speaks for itself. He has won everything there is to win domestically and has done so in impressive fashion. His speed, agility and tenaciousness in attack have struck fear in opposition defenses in the Premier League throughout his career.

Chelsea's Reece James and Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka have even claimed that Sterling to be the hardest opponent they have faced.

Wan-Bissaka told Manchester United's official website when asked who his toughest opponent is:

“I’d say Raheem Sterling; those are the battles I’ve enjoyed the most. He keeps going, just keeps on coming at you. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t get past you in one challenge, he keeps coming back for more every time. That’s what I like."

