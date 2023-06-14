“I didn’t ask to leave PSG" - Kylian Mbappe reveals truth behind Real Madrid rumors amid transfer speculation

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has insisted that he didn't ask to join Real Madrid this summer amidst speculation regarding his future.

The Frenchman recently declared that he won't be extending his PSG contract, which expires in 2024, by a further year. He could, hence, leave the club as a free agent next summer.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are open to selling Mbappe this summer if he doesn't sign the extension. They don't want to lose him for free next year.

Amidst this, reports have heavily linked the Frenchman with Real Madrid, who have pursued him for a while now. Veteran striker Karim Benzema also left the club this summer so they are looking to strengthen their attack as well.

However, in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Mbappe claimed that he didn't refuse to sign the extension with PSG to leave the club this summer or join Los Blancos.

“I didn’t ask to leave PSG or to join Real Madrid. I just told the club that I won’t activate the option to extend the contract until June 2025. We never discussed new deal with PSG but I’m happy to stay here next season," Mbappe said.

Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked with the Spanish giants last summer as well. However, he decided to sign a new two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG put up big asking price for Kylian Mbappe amidst Real Madrid links

As per journalist Julien Laurens, Paris Saint-Germain have set up an asking price of €150 million for Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The Frenchman has just one year left on his contract and has refused to sign a one-year extension. Hence, the Ligue 1 champions are looking to cash in on the 24-year-old.

Incidentally, Real Madrid made a €200 million bid for Kylian Mbappe last summer, which was rejected by the Parisian club (via ESPN). Multiple reports suggest that they are again interested in signing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Mbappe is widely touted to be the next big superstar, along with Erling Haaland, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He is PSG's all-time top scorer with 212 goals in 260 games.

He also had an excellent 2022-23 season for club and country. Mbappe registered 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions for the Parisian club. He also won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring eight goals for France, including a hat-trick in the final.

He could now very well be on his way to ply his trade for a new club this summer and Real Madrid appear to be the frontrunners.

