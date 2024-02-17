"I didn’t have any doubts" - Pep Guardiola makes interesting claims about Chelsea star ahead of Manchester City clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken highly of his former player Cole Palmer who now stars for Chelsea. The Cityzens will take on Mauricio Pochettino's side in the Premier League on Saturday, February 17.

Despite Chelsea's up-and-down form this season, Cole Palmer has been exceptional for them following his £42.5 million switch from Manchester City in the summer.

Ahead of the big clash, Guardiola heaped praise on the youngster who came through the youth ranks at Manchester City. The Spaniard insisted that he always knew that Palmer would become a brilliant player and also thanked him for his service at the club. Guardiola said, as quoted by Metro:

"Good player. Like it has happened [having strong form for Chelsea]? Yes I didn’t have any doubts about it. He is a star player and is already an exceptional player and moved on. A lovely lad and he helped us achieve what we achieved."

Palmer graduated from Manchester City's youth academy and made a total of 41 appearances for the Sky Blues before his switch to Stamford Bridge. He won four trophies during his time at his boyhood club but didn't have the opportunity to start many games.

The 21-year-old has exceeded all expectations at Stamford Bridge so far, having scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 28 games for the Blues. Palmer's exploits have seen him earn two caps for England already and he is in strong contention for a place in the Three Lions' squad for the Euros.

Cesc Fabregas warns Chelsea ahead of Manchester City clash

Cesc Fabregas has fired a warning for his former club Chelsea ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium. The former Spanish midfielder believes the Blues cannot afford to play too defensively against Pep Guardiola's side. He said, as quoted by Metro:

"This could be an option. I don’t think they are a team to do that. We will see what he comes up with, but definitely if you want to get something out of a game away at Manchester City you need to be brave at the same time."

The former Arsenal midfielder added:

"I don’t think with the players Chelsea have they can just decide to go deep and play counter-attack because if they do that, maybe they don’t even get the chance to do one. I feel that Manchester City eats you alive when you they are in the final third. They have very quick players, resting defence, they keep the ball."

Chelsea find themselves 10th in the table having endured a season to forget thus far, while Manchester City are second. The Cityzens are just two points behind league leaders Liverpool with a game in hand meaning they have their destiny in their own hands.