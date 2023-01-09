“I didn’t need time at Barcelona because I had Messi” - Pep Guardiola urges Chelsea to keep faith in Graham Potter

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged Chelsea to stick with Graham Potter.

The Blues manager is under pressure after the club's form dipped, which saw them get knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup while sitting 10th in the Premier League table.

Potter was appointed in September after the Chelsea owners decided it was time for a change. They sacked Thomas Tuchel just days after the transfer window, in which they spent around £200 million, was shut.

Hayters TV @HaytersTV



Pep Guardiola sends a message to “GIVE Potter time… I had Messi at Barcelona!”Pep Guardiola sends a message to @ChelseaFC owner Todd Boehly and claims he was lucky at Barcelona to have Leo Messi during the early part of his reign “GIVE Potter time… I had Messi at Barcelona!” 😲Pep Guardiola sends a message to @ChelseaFC owner Todd Boehly and claims he was lucky at Barcelona to have Leo Messi during the early part of his reign ✨ https://t.co/eQqR37IIsX

Speaking to the media after beating Chelsea in the FA Cup third round, Guardiola urged Todd Boehly and co to stick by Potter. He believes the manager needs more time.

"I would say to Todd Boehly, that it was a pleasure to meet him, so give him time. I know in the big clubs, results are important but I would say give him time. So, I think, the second-half is what he is. What he has done in Brighton was outstanding. All managers need time, he is right. We need time every season.

"In Barcelona there was a reason because I had Messi there, I didn't need two seasons; one was enough. To play against City when we are at this level in Carabao Cup or here is not easy for Graham, for Chełsea or for any team."

Graham Potter on choosing Chelsea and needing time

Graham Potter has admitted that this is not the situation he wants to be in with Chelsea but believes the club needs this period to get back to their best.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Potter: “I’ve been here for four months. If people are going to judge me on those terms and in that time period, when you consider how many games we’ve had and the challenges we’ve had, that's fine.“ 1/2 [telegraph] #cfc Potter: “I’ve been here for four months. If people are going to judge me on those terms and in that time period, when you consider how many games we’ve had and the challenges we’ve had, that's fine.“ 1/2 [telegraph] #cfc

He trusts the board and owners to stick with him and told the media earlier this week.

"The reason for me to take the job was because you've got a chance to shape a club that is in a massive transitional period. It's not like I was jumping at the first opportunity to leave Brighton.

"This one felt right because of the owners, because of the support that they would give. They have been fantastic."

Potter added that he was in a tough situation after seeing 10 players on the medical table.

"I've been here four months. If people are going to judge me in that time period, when you consider the challenges we've had, that's fine. I can give you a counterargument in terms of my career and people in the game who would consider my quality."

Chelsea have two London derbies next against Fulham and Crystal Palace in the Premier League this week.

Poll : 0 votes