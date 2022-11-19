"I didn’t really expect it" - Chelsea star surprised after making it to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has revealed that he was surprised to get a call-up to the England national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has won four caps at the senior level for his country but was demoted to play with the U-21 England team in September. Despite Gallagher's mixed start to the season, he was named in the 26-man squad traveling to Qatar.

Gallagher is a product of Chelsea's youth academy and had a breakthrough season on loan at Crystal Palace. He registered eight goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions last campaign, winning the club's "Player of the Season" award.

The 22-year-old made his debut for the Blues this term and has since made 17 more appearances, scoring and assisting one goal each. He has visibly struggled for the Blues in the middle of the park on many occasions.

But manager Gareth Southgate saw enough to think that he warranted a place in his squad. Speaking about his surprise call-up to the national side, the Blues midfielder recently said in an interview (h/t Football365):

"I didn’t really expect it, but obviously I was hoping there was a chance . I kept hope and when I got the text I was so proud and honoured.."

The Englishman continued:

"I was a little bit surprised. I’ve not played consistent football with Chelsea and as a team Chelsea have not played great this season – we’ve definitely got a lot to improve and I am sure we will."

He added:

"But I am very grateful and honoured that the England manager has showed his belief in me and saw what I can do when I’ve played for Chelsea this season and obviously last season as well."

Chelsea star hoping to recreate U-17 FIFA World Cup glory with senior England team

Gallagher was in the England U-17 squad that won the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 in India, where they beat Spain 5-2 in the final.

Alongside Gallagher, Phil Foden of Manchester City is the only other player from that team who has made the plane to Qatar. The Blues midfielder now wants to recreate that World Cup glory with the senior side this year.

He continued in the same interview:

"Obviously, the Under-17s World Cup was a special memory and occasion for us and the country as well. I think it’s just me and Phil [Foden] who were in that team who are in the squad now, so that’s special for us. Hopefully we can do it again."

Gallagher is not expected to start over Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, and Jude Bellingham under Southgate and is likely to be used in a backup role.

