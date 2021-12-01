“I didn’t see it as a major decision” - Michael Carrick says benching Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United vs Chelsea game ‘wasn’t a drama at all’

Manchester United’s interim manager Michael Carrick spoke about his recent decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the startling lineup against Chelsea. He claimed in an interview that it was not a major decision.

Carrick decided to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for their recent Premier League 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was subbed in at the 61st minute in place of goal-scorer Jadon Sancho. Sancho scored his first Premier League goal as a Red Devil but Chelsea managed to equalize via a 69th minute Jorginho penalty.

Since the game, the likes of Roy Keane and former coach Rene Meulensteen, along with a plethora of fans have criticized Carrick’s decision. However, the interim manager had the following to say about his decision:

"I didn't see it as a major decision. It certainly wasn't within the group. We all got on really well, the game went well to an extent and it wasn't a drama at all. I think those types of decisions [dropping Ronaldo] get blown up than they are when you're inside the team and the club, decisions are made for lots of different reasons, certain ones get bigger news than others."

Analyzing Michael Carrick’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo against Chelsea

While there has been a fair share of criticism for Ronaldo’s non-inclusion in the starting lineup, Jamie Carragher supported Michael Carrick’s decision. The former Liverpool defender claimed that Ronaldo is not the same player that he once was, and does not fit into a pressing system.

Others, such as Keane, were of the opinion that the Portuguese legend has won everything in football. He said that Ronaldo should be starting all important games unless injured.

Regardless, Michael Carrick can be forgiven for sticking to his decision, especially considering the present situation at the club. In his defense, the gamble worked.

Carrick, like Manchester United fans all over the world, remembers the recent domestic embarrassments to Liverpool and Manchester City all too well. Both of those losses came with Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup. Both of those losses saw Manchester United struggle to contain their opponents. They couldn't even press against teams that they were expected to compete against this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reluctance to actively press has been talked about ever since his Juventus days. However, Roy Keane had a simple question when Carragher claimed Cristiano Ronaldo’s reduced pressing was the reason why he was relegated to the bench:

“Did Marcus Rashford (actively) press against Chelsea?”

The answer was a resounding no. United were guilty of not pressing high up on the pitch as a team for most of the game. It was their hard-working midfield that put in determined performances along with a solid defensive effort that saw the team hold on to a draw.

Regardless, it is clear why Carrick preferred a dynamic front-two of Jadon Sancho and Rashford. It also worked against a team that has played much, much better than United this season.

