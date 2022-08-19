“I would be disappointed if that was allowed” – Leeds manager Jesse Marsch insists Tuchel must not be on the touchline at Elland Road for Chelsea after red card against Spurs

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has admitted that he would be disappointed to see Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in the opposing dugout at Elland Road on August 21.

The Blues manager was red-carded for an altercation with Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte following the sides' 2-2 draw on August 14.

Both Tuchel and Conte were charged with improper conduct but there is still the possibility that the Chelsea manager is on the touchline for his side's next game against Leeds.

Marsch would be disappointed for this to occur, telling reporters (via The Sun):

“That doesn’t seem right. I would be disappointed if that was allowed. A red card means you should not play the next match."

The former RB Leipzig manager continued:

"In theory, when the manager’s not there it’s an advantage. I know his assistant Zsolt Low well - he has a brilliant football mind and no doubt will help out from there."

Marsch concluded:

“I have always assumed a red means the manager is suspended - maybe that’s the wrong assumption!"

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he'll be disappointed if the FA allow Thomas Tuchel to be on the touchline during their clash on Sunday 🗣️ "I would be disappointed if they allowed him to be on the pitch"Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he'll be disappointed if the FA allow Thomas Tuchel to be on the touchline during their clash on Sunday 🗣️ "I would be disappointed if they allowed him to be on the pitch"Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he'll be disappointed if the FA allow Thomas Tuchel to be on the touchline during their clash on Sunday 😬 https://t.co/33eG7bOi9G

It remains to be seen what punishment will come the way of Tuchel, with a decision set to be announced by the FA in due course.

Chelsea manager Tuchel laughs off fiery touchline bust-up with Conte

Tuchel finds the bust-up humorous

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's clash with Leeds at Elland Road, Tuchel has commented on his bust-up with Conte.

The German has found humor in the situation, saying:

“Of course, I laugh. I laugh in the dressing room because it was in the heat of the match. I think it was passion between two men who fought for their team and I hope they don't make more of it, in the context we had a hair pulling before.”

Tuchel alludes to Marc Cucurella being tugged to the floor by Spurs defender Christian Romero in the dying embers of the draw.

The Blues felt aggrieved that no action was taken.

VAR consultant Mike Dean has since admitted that he should have advised referee Anthony Taylor to study his touchline video monitor.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Thomas Tuchel really flexed his muscles after his clash with Antonio Conte Thomas Tuchel really flexed his muscles after his clash with Antonio Conte 😂💪 https://t.co/Jsd8J9Z1qK

Whether Tuchel is in the dugout come Sunday remains to be seen, but he will want his side to get back to winning ways.

Harry Kane's late equalizer following the hair pulling incident stole a valuable point for Spurs on the day.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett