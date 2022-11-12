"I am not against discovering a new project" - Bayern Munich star drops clear transfer hint amid links to Manchester United 

Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard has shared his thoughts on a potential transfer amidst reported interest from Manchester United.

L'Equipe reported in the summer that the Red Devils tried to sign the Frenchman but failed in their attempt. Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus were also interested in signing Pavard but he chose to stay at the Allianz Arena.

Pavard, 26, joined Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart in 2019 and has since contributed nine goals and 11 assists in 139 games for the club.

His current contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2024 and hence, he was asked about his future plans in an interview with L'Equipe. He said:

“There’ve been no concrete talks over new contract. I’ve immense respect for Bayern — I’m not against discovering a new project. Maybe now is the time. Why not discover new country? The sporting project has to be interesting.”

Manchester United could look to sign Pavard next summer with uncertainty over their current right-back options.

Manager Erik ten Hag has preferred Diogo Dalot as his first-choice right-back but his contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023. The Portugal international has played 20 games this season in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, has fallen out of favor with Erik ten Hag and has played just four minutes this season.

Manchester United dealt transfer blow as Bayern Munich look to offer new contract to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

The Bavarians' director of football Hasan Salihamidzic has claimed that they want to keep striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at the club beyond this season.

The Cameroon international's contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023 and Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign him (via The Express). However, Bayern Munich want to offer him a new contract, as Salihamidzic said:

“We'd love to keep him. I’ve a good relationship with his agent. We'll meet and see if we can satisfy him. He’s a big asset for us. We are in contact and Choupo feels comfortable in Munich.”

Choupo-Moting has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 15 matches in all competitions this season. He recently hinted that he might look to stay at Bayern as well:

“I'm just focused on FC Bayern and the here and now. I'm very, very happy and could imagine staying here longer."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs. Freiburg

vs. Hoffenheim

vs. Barcelona

vs. Mainz

vs. Inter

vs. Hertha Berlin



Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has scored & assisted 9 goals in his last 6 appearances:
vs. Freiburg
vs. Hoffenheim
vs. Barcelona
vs. Mainz
vs. Inter
vs. Hertha Berlin

This will be a big blow for Manchester United, who are looking to strengthen their striking department. With Cristiano Ronaldo now 37 and Anthony Martial injury-prone, the Red Devils need to sign a striker.

