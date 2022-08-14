“I don’t believe the fans are totally behind him” - Tony Cascarino urges Manchester United star to leave with ‘toxic atmosphere’ claim

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has urged Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to leave the Red Devils this summer.

French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been linked with a surprise move for the under-performing England international.

Rashford has struggled for both form and fitness in recent times and has endured a difficult start to the new season.

Cascarino has claimed that the Manchester United academy graduate should consider the move as he believes that the fans do not back the forward anymore.

The former Republic of Ireland striker has insisted that the Red Devils are in no position to turn down a lucrative offer for their number 10. He thinks Rashford has already entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. He told talkSPORT:

“What would the fee be? He’s in the final year of his contract, is it something United can turn down?"

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen PSG are to offer Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford a long-term deal to partner Kylian Mbappe up-front. (Sunday Times) PSG are to offer Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford a long-term deal to partner Kylian Mbappe up-front. (Sunday Times) https://t.co/TwVUgVffva

“I think he needs to move away from Manchester United. I don’t believe the fans are totally behind him."

Cascarino has claimed that Rashford's game has been impacted by the negative vibes in the dressing room and that a move could help him get his career back on track.

“Of course they want him to do well, he’s a Manchester boy and want to see him to do well. The vibe is bad at Man United and can he play in that toxic atmosphere that is at the football club?”

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford desperately needs to pick his game up

Marcus Rashford became a sensation ever since he broke through into the Manchester United first-team at a very young age.

In very little time, the forward became the poster boy of his boyhood club as well as an integral part of the England setup.

However, the fleet-footed attacker has looked like a shadow of his former self since last season as he scored just five goals in 31 games across all competitions.

Don Hutchison @donhutch4 I remember people comparing Bruno Fernandes with Kevin De Bruyne.

One plays for himself only, the other for his team.

Then they said Rashford is as good as Mbappe. It’s very weird how some people see the game. I remember people comparing Bruno Fernandes with Kevin De Bruyne.One plays for himself only, the other for his team. Then they said Rashford is as good as Mbappe. It’s very weird how some people see the game.

Newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag has shown his trust in Rashford following his appointment in the summer, but the forward has not done justice to that.

Like most of his teammates, Rashford has endured a forgettable start to the season. He must improve if the Red Devils have to recover from the tough beginning to their campaign.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, we will have to wait and see what the future awaits for the England international.

