PSG set to offer long-term contract offer to Marcus Rashford after ‘positive’ talks with Manchester United star: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer Manchester United star Marcus Rashford a long-term contract, The Times journalist Duncan Castles has revealed.

The Ligue 1 champions want to pair him with Kylian Mbappe in a two-man forward line.

Rashford's future at Old Trafford has been under a cloud for some time now due to fitness struggles and poor form.

Recently, PSG emerged as a potential destination for the 24-year-old, and now, a transfer could indeed materialize.

According to Castles, the club is ready to make a long-term contract offer to Rashford and negotiate his transfer fee with Manchester United this month.

PSG's decision to pursue the player comes after 'positive discussions' between him and the Parisian outfit, who are clearly looking to add more quality and experience to their squad.

The club have started brightly under new manager Christopher Galtier, winning both their games so far - a 4-0 win over Nantes in the French Super Cup followed by a 5-0 drubbing of Clermont Foot in their opening Ligue 1 matchday.

Bringing in Rashford would give Galtier more options and tactical flexibility, although the forward's record in recent seasons has been disappointing.

He netted only four league goals from 26 games last season, and 11 in 37 in the season before that.

On the first matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season, too, Rashford had a stinker, failing to muster a single shot on target and completing only 17 passes in 90 minutes of action.

He's become a shadow of his former rip-roaring self, who even took out PSG twice in Europe, and the French side could be taking a huge gamble with his signing.

Manchester United looking for their first win at Brentford

Following their opening day loss, Manchester United are looking to win their first league game of the season at Brentford tonight.

Erik ten Hag is likely to start Cristiano Ronaldo here after bringing him on off the bench last time, with Christian Eriksen pulling the strings from right behind him.

Summer signing Tyrell Malacia could make his first start too.

However, it won't be an easy clash, as the Bees fought back from two goals down to hold Leicester City to a pulsating 2-2 draw last weekend.

Their attacking game is stronger at home and the Red Devils must keep it tight at the back to prevent another reversal.

