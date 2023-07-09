“I don’t believe a word you say, bye bye” - Bayern Munich legend slams PSG new signing Lucas Hernandez on farewell post

Bayern Munich legend Mehmet Schnoll slammed Lucas Hernandez after the Frenchman completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Hernandez posted a prolonged social media message, reacting to his Bayern exit. He wrote:

"Today it is with a heavy heart that I share my farewell from the club. After careful consideration, I have decided to face new challenges. I would like to thank you for your unwavering support during my time here. The moments shared will forever remain in my memory as well as the trophies won, especially the Champions League I always dreamed of."

He further added:

"I would like to thank my fellow players, coaching team, the entire club staff as well as the management and coaches of FC Bayern Munich for their trust and their unconditional support at all times. This club has made me grow as a player and as a person. Proud to have worn the jersey of one of the most prestigious clubs in the world."

Hernandez concluded:

"Lastly, I'm asking you to respect my decision, even if goodbyes are always hard."

Schnoll, however, was far from impressed with the way Hernandez left the club. He wrote as a comment under the farewell post:

"I don't believe a word you say. Bye Bye."

Bayern & Die Mannschaft @iMiaSanMia_en Bayern legend Mehmet Scholl responding to Lucas Hernández's farewell post on Instagram: 'I don't believe a word you say. Bye Bye' Bayern legend Mehmet Scholl responding to Lucas Hernández's farewell post on Instagram: 'I don't believe a word you say. Bye Bye' https://t.co/q7GPExMiFi

Lucas Hernandez made 107 appearances for Bayern, scoring two goals and providing eight assists. The former Atletico Madrid player will now embark on a new journey at PSG.

Lucas Hernandez posted a message after moving from Bayern Munich to PSG

PSG have continued their summer acquisitions with Lucas Hernandez being the latest arrival. The Parisians have already signed the likes of Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio as well.

Hernandez posted a social media message upon joining the Parisian club. The Frenchman expressed his happiness after penning a deal until 2028. Hernandez wrote in his latest post:

"I’m very happy to announce that I’ve signed in Paris Saint-Germain. Discovering the French Championship and Ligue 1 by signing in the biggest French club was an obvious for me."

Hernandez arrives as one of the top players in European football in his position. The 27-year-old, however, could face competition from young Nuno Mendes for a starting spot in the team.

Poll : 0 votes