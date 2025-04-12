“I don’t care what people say about it being easier” - Ex-Arsenal and Barcelona hero Thierry Henry names greatest striker of this generation

Former Arsenal and Barcelona attacker Thierry Henry has named Robert Lewandowski the best striker of this generation. Lewandowski has been a consistent goalscorer at the highest level over the years and is having a stellar season even at the age of 36.

Lewandowski has been exceptional for Hansi Flick's side this campaign, with 40 goals and three assists in 45 games. Henry recently hailed Poland international's prolific goalscoring record for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barca over the years.

Henry believes that Lewandowski does not often get the credit he deserves, as many believe he has always played for a top club. He said, as quoted by Bolavip:

“The best striker of the generation. Obviously, and by far, considering what he’s done at Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and now at Barcelona. I don’t care what people say about it being easier when you play in a great team with great players.We’ve seen Griezmann go to Barcelona and not be able to do it. It’s not that simple. People need to understand that."

The former Arsenal superstar has claimed that Lewandowski still has a lot to deliver at the highest level. He said:

“If he stays at Barcelona, plays with the energy of the younger players, and keeps finishing chances… the numbers don’t lie."

Lewandowski has scored a total of 618 goals in club football over the years in 816 appearances. He has earned 158 caps for Poland over the years, scoring 85 times while providing 35 assists.

The 36-year-old boasts an exceptional resume with plenty of trophies and personal accolades. He should have ideally won the 2020 Ballon d'Or had it not been canceled.

Former Barcelona manager names Arsenal and PSG as the favorites to win the Champions League

Former Barcelona player and manager Ronald Koeman has named Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as the favorites for the Champions League. Hansi Flick's side absolutely demolished Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite Barca's big win against Dortmund, Koeman claimed that the Blaugrana are not the frontrunners for the Champions League. He said, via Barca Universal:

“I don’t think Barcelona are the favourite. There are other teams that play at Barcelona’s level, like But yes, Barcelona is one of those teams. I think Barcelona’s style of play is fun. We must admit that Dortmund, who are ranked eighth in Germany, although they are not a big team, they also have opportunities to score goals."Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, who I saw against Madrid. They are also capable of winning the Champions League."

The Netherlands manager added:

"I think the 4-0 scoreline was a bit deceptive, but the path Barcelona is on is clear and you can see that from the players’ performances. The young players have two or three years of experience, and of course, they have a midfield with Frenkie, Pedri, and Fermín, as well as Gavi, who I think is the heart of the team and is working well."

Koeman concluded:

“They also have good options in defence, and the role of coach Flick must also be highlighted. I think he leads the team in the best way, and you can see the positive atmosphere. People are happy with the way they are playing, so I see Barcelona in a very positive light and they have a real chance of winning important titles.”

Arsenal came up with the biggest upset in the quarter-finals by beating 15-time European champions Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg. Meanwhile, PSG secured a 3-1 win against Aston Villa after overcoming league phase winners Liverpool in the round of 16.

