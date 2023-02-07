“I don’t care how he is in training” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp warned he’s making major selection mistake amid worrying form

Former Liverpool man Danny Murphy has said that Jurgen Klopp is making a blunder by not picking Jordan Henderson, who, he believes, runs the show in midfield.

Klopp’s Reds find themselves in a lackluster shape 20 games into the 2022-23 Premier League season. Languishing in tenth place in the standings, the Merseysiders are winless in four games, losing thrice. They're coming off an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last outing.

GOAL @goal Jurgen Klopp refuses to talk to a reporter Jurgen Klopp refuses to talk to a reporter 😳 https://t.co/3atCBErYEM

In the Wolves defeat, Klopp started with a midfield three of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and Stefan Bajcetic, leaving Henderson on the bench. Liverpool failed to control the game in midfield, with the trio getting overrun.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy criticised Klopp’s decision to keep Henderson on the bench, as the Englishman had all it took to help the team:

“I’m still surprised that every time I see a Liverpool team sheet. I don’t see them train, but I don’t care how he is training; Henderson plays every game for me, still. He is the heartbeat of the midfield; he’s still got the legs to do it, and for some reason, he (Klopp) keeps leaving him out.”

Murphy also urged Klopp to reconsider Fabinho’s position, saying that the Brazilian deserves the opportunity to play through his rough patch:

“I know Fabinho has had a tough time, but when you've got players who have done two or three years of brilliant seasons for you, being consistent, allow them to go through their bad spell, and put them back in.”

Henderson and Fabinho’s last start for the Merseysiders came in the 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on January 14.

Stan Collymore urges Liverpool not to sack Jurgen Klopp

Former Red Stan Collymore has urged the 19-time English champions not to dismiss Jurgen Klopp this season.

Having got knocked out of both domestic cup competitions, Liverpool sit 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United after 21 games. They take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. A disappointing result there could spell doom for Klopp.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Can Jurgen Klopp turn it around at Liverpool? 🤔 Can Jurgen Klopp turn it around at Liverpool? 🤔 https://t.co/Nk8X2ZGf6G

Collymore, though, does not believe the Merseysiders should sack the former Borussia Dortmund coach, who's still the best man for the job. He believes there's no one better suited to coach Liverpool and has warned that Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are ready to lap the German up.

Collymore told Caught Offside:

“The reality is, if FSG sack Klopp, there is no one else out there better equipped to do a better job. So anyone calling for him to go should be careful what they wish for because I’m certain that if he suddenly became available, you’d have Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and even Chelsea all lining up.”

Liverpool return to Premier League action with a mouthwatering clash against local rivals Everton on February 13.

